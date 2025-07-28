Marvel Studios Reportedly Chooses New Ghost Rider Actor - But There's a Catch

According to a new rumor (with a frustrating catch), Ghost Rider is finally on the way to making his long-awaited MCU debut with an attached actor. Known as the Spirit of Vengeance, Ghost Rider is on many MCU fans’ wishlists to join the franchise after a couple of previous live-action iterations of the antihero. Now, online chatter seems to tease that he may be on Marvel’s radar after years of questions.

A new rumor stated that Marvel Studios has found the actor they want to play the MCU’s Ghost Rider. Thus far, the Rider’s appearance for Marvel Studios has only been limited to Easter eggs (unless Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Robbie Reyes is deemed canon). As Marvel dives deeper into supernatural storytelling over the coming years, this character may become a key player in expanding the boundaries of this universe.

Insider Daniel Richtman shared the news that Marvel Studios had found its Ghost Rider actor yet, unfortunately, the catch is that the choice has not yet been disclosed to Ritchman and his sources. Richtman also did not note any indication of which iteration of Ghost Rider from Marvel Comics it would be, with potential options being Johnny Blaze, Robbie Reyes, Danny Ketch, or somebody different.

Notably, Cosmic Circus insider Alex Perez previously reported in July 2025 that the studio would be putting its focus on adapting the Johnny Blaze version of the character.

Previously, Ghost Rider was featured twice in major live-action stories across the Marvel Universe. Nicolas Cage embraced Johnny Blaze's Ghost Rider in two solo movies from 2007 and 2011 (which also led to rumors about him making an appearance in the MCU). Additionally, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4 utilized Gabriel Luna's services as Robbie Reyes, which led to other characters like Alphonso MacKenzie (Henry Simmons) and Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) also temporarily being Ghost Riders.

As of writing, the only nod to Ghost Rider's presence in the MCU came through a few small Easter eggs in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's third episode. This episode featured a fraud magician named Donny Blaze (suspiciously close to Johnny Blaze), Patty Guggenheim's Madisynn seemingly making a pact with a demon, and Benedict Wong's Wong conjuring a magical chain that looked awfully similar to the weapon for which Ghost Rider is best known. However, the character has never been referenced or teased in any Marvel Studios project.

When Could the MCU Adapt a Ghost Rider?

Marvel Comics

Rumors have indicated that Marvel may be on its way to developing a Midnight Sons movie, which could be set for a theatrical debut sometime after the Multiverse Saga. Furthermore, Ghost Rider was teased to be the leader of this specific team for the MCU, most likely the Johnny Blaze version of the hero (who is also the most recognizable version).

Unfortunately, considering how wide open the MCU's future is for the end of the Multiverse Saga and later, there is no telling when Marvel will lay out a timeline for Ghost Rider's debut. The studio could potentially announce the rumored actor they've picked before the end of the year, but with the main focus likely being on the next two Avengers films, that announcement may be held back for longer.

Also important to look at are those Avengers movies, one of which could feature Nic Cage's Ghost Rider as a multiversal legacy cameo alongside dozens of expected legacy heroes and villains.

However, with the supernatural side of Marvel lore expected to be a bigger focus moving forward, Ghost Rider could be one of the MCU's new big players as the story continues to expand.