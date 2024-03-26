Is a New Ghost Rider Movie With Keanu Reeves Releasing Soon? 2024 Speculation Explained

Fans are diving deep into speculation about whether Keanu Reeves is starring in a Ghost Rider movie as rumors persist into 2024.

Although Nicolas Cage seems to have ruled out a return to his version of Ghost Rider, Johnny Blaze remains one of the most popular Marvel characters as the MCU continues to expand.

Rumors teased numerous actors to play the character over the years, from Norman Reedus to Keanu Reeves, with fans hoping to see the flame-headed antihero join the same universe as Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

2024 Keanu Reeves Ghost Rider Movie Rumors

A new YouTube trailer seemingly teased a Marvel Studios-produced Ghost Rider movie set for release.

The trailer highlighted Reeves as what looks to be the MCU's new take on Johnny Blaze/Ghost Rider.

Sadly, as is the case with countless other fan concept videos like this one on YouTube, this movie is completely fake, and there is no confirmation of any Ghost Rider movie being made for Marvel Studios, with or without Keanu Reeves.

When will the next Ghost Rider movie release? Rumors have teased a Ghost Rider project being in the works for Marvel Studios for years, including a report in 2020 noting a new MCU project in development under the radar.

This would have been a different Ghost Rider than Gabriel Luna's take on Robbie Reyes from Agents of SHIELD Season 4.

A separate report in 2021 teased that Marvel Studios was in talks with a new actor to play the role in the MCU, although no names were disclosed.

While Ghost Rider has not had a solo film since 2011, Marvel Studios regained the rights to make movies featuring him in 2013 (per Screen Rant).

Ghost Rider's MCU Future Explained

Ghost Rider was previously teased in the MCU through a couple of small and strange references in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and many are now wondering if and when he'll make his full MCU debut.

Although Marvel's Netflix shows were officially confirmed to be MCU canon, the same is not certain for Agents of SHIELD, leaving questions about whether Robbie Reyes could or would return.

Actor Gabriel Luna made it clear in May 2023 that he "[loves] the character" and is "always open" to the idea of a comeback, although no progress has been made officially on his inclusion in the MCU's future.

Additionally, Barbie star Ryan Gosling expressed interest in playing Ghost Rider in the MCU while debunking rumors that he was cast as Nova in July 2022.

Per Variety, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige responded to that report, indicating he would be supportive of Gosling taking on that character if that was what he wanted.

Earlier in 2024, noted X scooper MyTimeToShineHello teased that Feige already "decided to make Ghost Rider into a film" for the MCU.

That post came ahead of another scoop saying that Sacha Baron Cohen would be involved following his introduction in Ironheart while explaining that Marvel wanted "an A-lister" to play the leading role.

Currently, there are no rumors or reports indicating a Ghost Rider movie or Disney+ project is in development.