This Might Be A Great Week For Daredevil: Born Again Fans

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's trailer received an exciting release update that could generate more hype for the upcoming Disney+ series. The 2025 edition of New York Comic-Con made headlines, mainly because the first teaser trailer for Daredevil: Born Again's sophomore run was screened exclusively to attendees, confirming the return of Jessica Jones and offering a glimpse of the action. Since then, the wait for the actual trailer has been a main topic of conversation among fans, and a new update has emerged online that could hint at when to expect it.

Entertainment insider Daniel Richtman claimed in a post that the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be released online "this week," suggesting it could be a great week for longtime Daredevil fans, as fresh footage will be unveiled sooner rather than later.

"I also hear that the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer is near and it could be this week."

The timing of the trailer release makes sense, considering that Marvel Studios already confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere sometime in March.

There is also enough hype for the show's sophomore season, considering that footage from Born Again has already circulated online. By releasing the trailer almost two months ahead of its schedule, it builds more anticipation for the release.

The Season 1 trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was released last year on January 15, 2025, before the show premiered on March 4.

The late January trailer drop for Season 2 is understandable, since Marvel Studios needs to hype the binge release of Wonder Man before shifting attention to Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 continues the story of Matt Murdock as he assembles a team of allies to fight Mayor Fisk and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Krysten Ritter, Wilson Bethel, and Ayelet Zurer.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Trailer Needs to Include These Key Plot Points

Marvel Television

The upcoming trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 needs to showcase several key points to drum up more hype for the show's sophomore season, such as official footage of Jessica Jones' return and banter with Matt Murdock, Daredevil's efforts in finding team members, and the state of New York following Mayor Fisk's announcement of martial law.

Aside from the usual action that needs to be highlighted, the trailer needs to show more of how Wilson Bethel's Bullseye is handling himself amid the complex state of New York. First looks at the new characters, like Matthew Lillard's Mr. Charles, could also be in the cards.

While it's too early to feature potential surprise cameos from either Luke Cage or Iron Fist in the Season 2 trailer, the footage could instead show Matt Murdock's vulnerable state as he struggles to keep up with Fisk's regime while also revealing more of Karen Page's expanded role and her dynamic with the titular hero.

Whatever the case, any official footage shown in the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer is expected to lead to plenty of theories on how this Marvel Television project fits in the grand scheme of the MCU's street-level world.