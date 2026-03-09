First Look at Conan O'Brien's Toy Story 5 Character Released Online

The recently released trailer for Pixar's upcoming Toy Story 5 finally gave fans a first look at Conan O'Brien's mysterious character, Smarty Pants. Toy Story 5 has been in the works for quite some time, and in May 2025, it was officially announced that TV host and comedian Conan O'Brien would join the cast. Initially, it was revealed that O'Brien would bring a character named Smarty Pants to life, and now, fans have a face to go with the name.

The trailer for Toy Story 5 (which has been deemed extremely good by those who have seen it) showed Conan O'Brien's Smarty Pants for the first time. For reference, Smarty Pants is a brand-new electronic potty-training toy.

Pixar

Specifically, around the 1:55 mark of the trailer, Smarty Pants can be seen beside Jessie, the main character of this story, and a blue sticky hand. Smarty Pants' design is on full display in this shot, and he is clearly modeled after a roll of toilet paper. It is possible that the blue sticky hand could represent Smarty Pants' own arm and hand, accompanying him so he can make hand motions.

Pixar

Like the other toys in Toy Story, O'Brien's Smarty Pants has a full face. As mentioned, he is supposed to look like a roll of toilet paper, so there is a perforation line running right through the middle of his face, with eyes set on that line. He also has eyebrows and a mouth.

Notably, O'Brien does not have any lines in the trailer, but in the lone shot of his character, it sounds like he laughs.

Since the trailer was released, other official looks at Smarty Pants were revealed. For example, he has popped up in multiple posters for the new movie, indicating that he will be an important character and play a substantial role in the film.

Pixar

One look at O'Brien's character on a poster shows him peering up, his face worried. However, this shot of him does a better job at showcasing some of his other features, as do the other posters.

For example, Smarty Pants has a screen across the lower part of him that displays a roll of toilet paper and his name. Below that, he has three buttons: a yellow button labeled "1," a blue button with a whirlpool iron on it, and a red button labeled "2."

Pixar

Considering Smarty Pants seemingly has a blue sticky hand that follows him around, this could serve as his own arm and hand. This is reinforced in another poster where Smarty Pants is positioned behind Lilypad (the film's antagonist), with the blue hand wrapped around his handle above his face.

Pixar

All the official looks at O'Brien's character also feature a speaker on his right, as well as what appears to be an on/off switch and some kind of audio or charging port.

The full trailer for Toy Story 5 can be seen below:

Smarty Pants: Friend or Foe?

Conan O'Brien's Smarty Pants is a new character in the Toy Story franchise, so next to nothing is known about him. In the teaser, he is shown beside Jessie, so he appears to be one of the good guys. But many fans believe he could be secretly working with the villainous Lilypad, especially since he is electronic.

However, one piece of evidence suggests that may not be the case. While Toy Story has not yet explained where Smarty Pants comes from, it is clear that he is a bit older, as weathering can be seen on various parts of him. This indicates that he may have been around for a while, and it is possible he was just in storage for quite some time after Andy no longer needed him, then brought back for Bonnie (who was officially recast).

However, it is possible that Smarty Pants could be a villain; fans will have to wait and see. The film seems to have a fairly straightforward conflict between traditional toys and technology, and even though Smarty Pants isn't a smart device like Lilypad, he is still technically a piece of technology.