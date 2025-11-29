30 Years Later, Toy Story 5 is Officially Bringing Back the Best Plot for Woody

Pixar has confirmed that its upcoming sequel, Toy Story 5, will draw inspiration from one key storyline from the 1995 original. The fifth Toy Story movie continues the journeys of fan-favorites Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Bullseye, and more, as they face a new threat to their peaceful life of playtime. Despite large gaps between releases, the Toy Story franchise has continued to evolve with new story directions, but for the fifth movie, the creatives at Pixar are bringing back a familiar conundrum.

The first teaser for Toy Story 5 confirmed that a brand new character is being introduced, which will threaten the futures of Bonnie's toys. This group includes Woody, who has seemingly rejoined the group after parting ways with them in Toy Story 4.

The new threat is the Lilypad, a tablet device that threatens to take Bonnie's attention away from her regular toys. When Pixar unveiled its first concept art for Toy Story 5, it confirmed that the rise of technology and its impact on children's playtime would be a big theme in the upcoming film, and this fear of being replaced is one that the franchise has explored before.

Pixar

Fans who have seen the original Toy Story will remember that Woody went through a very similar situation in the original movie. In the 1995 film, Woody was Andy's favorite toy, an achievement he took great pride in. One of Wood's significant concerns in the movie was Andy's birthday, as this was the time of year the child would be gifted dozens of new toys, any of which could replace Woody as the top dog. This is how Buzz Lightyear ended up joining the group, and Woody's competition with Buzz to be Andy's favorite was the heart of the story in that film.

Now, Pixar is reviving this plot point in Toy Story 5 by introducing a new character that not only threatens Woody but also all of Bonnie's toys. The structure of the trailer conveys the fear and apprehension the toys have about Bonnie receiving a new package in the mail, which is a sentiment similar to Woody's about Andy's birthday in the original film. This concept of the toys being replaced by the new cool thing brings the Toy Story franchise full circle, as the series returns to one of its best and most relevant storylines from the original.

Since the original Toy Story installment, the franchise has explored various concepts within the world of toys. Toy Story 2 dealt with broken toys, the third film explored abandonment and children moving on from their toys, while the most recent instalment dealt with lost toys. In Toy Story 5, the plot will focus on toys versus technology, with the key difference being that the threat of being replaced will impact all the toys in Bonnie's collection.

Toy Story 5 is scheduled for release on June 19, 2026. The Pixar sequel is directed by Andrew Stanton, who also directed Finding Nemo and Finding Dory, with voice actors Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear), Tom Hanks (Woody), Joan Cusack (Jessie), and Tony Hale (Forky) reprising their roles.

Where Will Toy Story 5's Story Go?

Pixar

While the Toy Story franchise may be returning to a plot from the first film, there's no telling how it will play out now that the toys are up against their greatest threat yet.

In the original film, Woody was able to overcome his fear of replacement by becoming friends with Buzz and discovering the ability to share him with Andy. It's possible that Pixar will follow a similar thread in Toy Story 5, and the toys will find a way to befriend Lilypad.

However, the toys versus tech conversation is a very relevant one, and it seems like it might be much tougher for the Toy Story characters to overcome this hurdle. Potentially, the toys will attempt to sabotage Lilypad in an effort to redirect Bonnie's attention back to them during playtime, or they may have to come to terms with sharing their owner's attention.

Whatever the solution, early reactions to Toy Story 5 are already buzzing, suggesting that Pixar has another hit on its hands coming into 2026.