Toy Story 5's First Reactions Are All Saying The Same Thing

Toy Story 5 first reactions are reportedly saying all the same thing, with word being that it could be another instant Pixar classic. The renowned animation studio will head back to the toy box for another adventure next Summer, following classic characters like Woody and Buzz as they grapple with emerging technologies taking kids' attention away from traditional toys.

A new report has seemingly revealed the very first reviews for Toy Story 5 coming out of the movie's early test screenings with audiences. According to insider Skyler Schuler, a test screening for the animated epic took place in mid-October, and returns have been positive.

"One person said, 'Once again, another heartfelt film in this franchise," Schuler wrote, adding that those in attendance loved the new Pixar movie:

"Apparently, there was a 'Toy Story 5' test screening last week, and those in attendance loved it, and one person said, 'Once again, another heartfelt film in this franchise.'"

To date, Toy Story has been one of the most acclaimed animated franchises of all time, boasting an impressive average Rotten Tomatoes critics' score of 98.5% across its first four films. In fact, the quote/unquote weakest of the Toy Story movies was Toy Story 4, which still managed to earn a 96% on the review aggregation platform.

All this is to say that if fans think Toy Story 5 lives up to the high-water mark of the franchise, then audiences are in for a treat when the movie comes to theaters next June.

Toy Story 5 is set for release on June 19, 2026. The film will include several familiar faces/voices, with Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Ernie Hudson, and Tony Hale all set to reprise their roles. Newcomers to the franchise include Conan O'Brien as a new character named Spartypants and Anna Faris as the movie's primary antagonist (if you want to call it that), Lilypad.

Will Toy Story 5 Be a Success?

Hearing these first reactions from Toy Story 5 test screenings will be reassuring to fans, but it is still a long time before the movie ultimately comes out. Hopefully, the movie can maintain this positive momentum and find success when it comes to theaters in June.

The theatrical environment in which Toy Story 5 is being released is not the same one that Toy Story 4 was released into. Things have changed, especially for a studio like Pixar. The once-guaranteed hitmaker has had some stumbles at the box office post-COVID, with titles like Lightyear and Elio not exactly lighting the theatrical world on fire from a financial perspective.

This likely has to do with the renowned animation house being relegated to Disney+ exclusive releases during the pandemic, which changed the audience perception surrounding the studio's feature-length releases.

Despite this, one thing that Pixar (and Disney as a whole) has found success in over the last couple of years is numbered sequels. A Pixar movie like Inside Out 2 managed to overcome this "I'll just wait for Disney+" mentality, making nearly $1.7 billion worldwide at the global box office.

Perhaps Toy Story 5 will be the next of these numbered sequel mega-hits for Pixar, bringing them back to their past financial glory.