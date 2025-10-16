Toy Story 5 Unveils First Look At Woody & Buzz (With 2 Notable Design Changes)

Pixar unveiled the first new look at Buzz and Woody in Toy Story 5, and it comes with a couple of notable design changes for these animated mainstays. The fifth Toy Story film is set to hit theaters next summer, bringing fans back into the toy-sized world of characters like Woody the Cowboy and Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear. This new adventure will see the toys confronting the reality of modern technology as kids look beyond the toy box, instead finding their fun in tech like tablets and phones.

New Toy Story 5 character renders have been revealed, showcasing the new looks of Woody and Buzz for the upcoming film. The images appeared on the official Pixar website, promoting the Summer 2026 blockbuster. The pair of Pixar mainstays can be seen on a new banner on the Pixar site, with the classic Toy Story blue sky backdrop floating behind them.

These designs notably differ slightly from the characters' appearances in the brief teaser shown at D23 in 2024 and could more closely resemble how the pair of heroes will appear on-screen in the final film.

Watch the full Toy Story 5 teaser below:

Toy Story 5 is scheduled to release in theaters on June 19, 2026. The new movie from the renowned animation studio Pixar follows toys Woody and Buzz as they come to terms with the reality that modern-day kids' play habits have changed over the years. The upcoming animated sequel will once again star Tim Allen and Tom Hanks, along with Joan Cusack, Ernie Hudson, Tony Hale, and Conan O'Brien.

The Biggest Changes to Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 5

Woody

Woody's new character design showcases the level of visual upgrade fans can expect heading into Toy Story 5. His hard plastic face has never looked more lifelike, with the shiny, waxy appearance one would expect from skin-colored material.

One notable difference fans can see in Woody's new design is the absence of his signature Sheriff's badge, which has been pinned to his lapel since the franchise began.

Fans will recall that Woody relinquished his title of Sheriff during Toy Story 4's closing moments, passing the baton to Jessie, played by Joan Cusack, and placing her in charge of the toys while he embarked on his own adventure with the lovable Bo Peep.

Fans were confused when Pixar debuted its first look at the fifth Toy Story movie, as Woody's Sheriff badge was present, but it appears that this will ultimately not be the case in the movie's final cut.

Buzz Lightyear

Like Woody, Buzz got the typical visual upgrade, hopping from Toy Story 4 to 5. Buzz's plastic Space Ranger suit and sculpted face have never looked better, with minor scuffs visible on his shoulder and light glistening off his cheek.

The character also has a new star sticker over his Buzz Lightyear name tag, meant to signify that he is Jessie's new number-one deputy in the wake of Woody's departure at the end of the last movie.

Other small details are absent from the character, including the fading Space Ranger sticker on his chest and scratches on his armor, which reveal his age after more than 20 years of on-screen appearances.