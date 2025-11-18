Toy Story 5's New Tech Villain Gets Their Very Own Poster (Photo)

Toy Story 5's new tech-based villain, Lilypad, received her own menacing poster as marketing kicks off for the highly anticipated Pixar sequel. Toy Story 5 will reunite the original gang of toys led by Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz (Tim Allen) as their worst fears are realized due to the arrival of a tablet that could completely turn Bonnie's attention away from her real toys. The sequel will push Jessie (Joan Cusack) to the forefront as Toy Story 5's main character, with her being expected to lead the charge against the mysterious Lilypad.

Given that not much is known about the menacing iPad-like villain of Toy Story 5, the first wave of the sequel's marketing efforts mainly focused on showcasing a preview of who Lilypad is. Toy Story 5's first teaser trailer showed the toys looking terrified upon seeing Bonnie's new delivery box that has Lilypad inside, and an official poster showed more of the tablet's grand scheme against the toys.

Pixar officially released the first poster of Toy Story 5's tech-based villain, Lilypad, showcasing a haunting look at the electronic frog-shaped smart tablet as it set its sights on the main trio of Woody, Jesse, and Buzz.

Pixar

Lily Pad's motivations in Toy Story 5 are still shrouded in secrecy, but the poster appears to imply that the tablet's goal is to get rid of Bonnie's toys so that it can grab her full attention. The tablet's presence in Bonnie's life greatly terrifies the other toys, with the teaser also showing the likes of Forky, Mr. and Mrs. Potato, Rex, and Slinky looking worried about their future.

Alongside the release of the trailer and poster, Pixar also confirmed that Greta Lee (who recently appeared in the Jared Leto-led Tron: Ares) will provide the voice of Lilypad. Pixar's description of the teaser confirmed that Lilypad's inclusion in Bonnie's life will make the toys' jobs "exponentially harder" because ot the tablet serving as a threat to their playtime.

Alongside newcomer Greta Lee, Toy Story 5 is confirmed to feature eight returning cast members, which is headlined by Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Joan Cusack, Tony Hale, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, and Blake Clark. The movie is set to premiere in theaters on June 19, 2026.

How Much of a Threat Lilypad Really Is in Toy Story 5

Pixar

The confirmation that Toy Story 5 is a battle between technology and toys is an exciting prospect because it reflects the real world situation of kids being mostly obsessed with smart devices like tablets and phones rather than relying on actual physical toys for fun.

While this mirrors a shift in the new generation of embracing technology as a major part of their playtime, the sequel could explore the drastic consequences of kids succumbing to the dangers of overexposing themselves to such devices.

The toys' reaction in the teaser trailer, where they are horrified about Lilypad's arrival, is a reflection of how Lilypad serves as their biggest threat because Bonnie's fascination with the device could simply drive her attention away from them, making them obsolete from her eyes.

Although Lilypad is a major threat, Toy Story 5 provides an opportunity for the toys to step up, showing how they can adapt in the world's new landscape as kids start to slowly embrace technology. Given that the first reactions to Toy Story 5 claim that the movie is another heartfelt adventure, it's possible that a truce between Lilypad and the toys could happen, making each side understand that they need to find the right balance in making Bonnie happy.