Tim Allen Announces Toy Story 5's New Main Character (And It’s Not Woody or Buzz)

Tim Allen announced Toy Story 5's new main character, and it's not either Woody or Buzz. Pixar's highly anticipated sequel in 2026 will reunite Toy Story's main protagonists, Woody and Buzz, after they went their separate ways in the previous installment. Following Toy Story 4's emotional ending, not everyone is expected to be a fan of Woody's unexpected return in Toy Story 5. Still, a previous report from ScreenRant explained the reason behind the iconic character's comeback in the sequel, and it had something to do with Jesse (Joan Cusack) asking for help.

As it turns out, Toy Story 5 will follow the story of Bonnie's introduction to a Lily Pad, a tablet that serves as the movie's chief antagonist. In a battle between toys and technology, it is an all-hands-on-deck situation for the toys, laying the groundwork for one character to step up.

Speaking as a guest at the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Tim Allen provided notable tidbits about Toy Story 5 while confirming that the movie is "all about Jesse," indicating that she is the franchise's new main character in the sequel:

"They reboot everything. It’s all about Jesse, which is really cool. She’s in trouble, and she needs help. We’re all over, so she has to gather everybody."

Giving Jesse the chance to be Toy Story 5's main character is the right move for the franchise because it allows her to showcase her untapped potential on the big screen.

Allen continued by teasing more of Toy Story 5's opening scene, calling it the "funniest thing" for him while also noting that he voiced all of the hundred Buzz Lightyears in that sequence:

Tim Allen: "I [don't know] how much I can tell you. The funniest thing to me is that there's a plane crash like that [Tom] Hanks' movie. I don't know. Tom somebody on the island. We're [in] a a FedEx plane [when] a hundred Buzz dolls lands, and they're all lost. They're hysterical. They're trying to find their way back, and there are a hundred of them. I hope they have it in there. I adlib, there's two in the back that are going, 'Why is he giving all the orders?' Because there are hundreds of them, like, 'We go this way. Space Rangers right,' and there's one at the front." Jimmy Kimmel: "Did you voice all of them?" Tim Allen: "Oh yeah."

Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 brings the original gang back together for another adventure as they encounter an unexpected enemy: technology. The sequel has a star-studded voice cast headlined by the returning Tim Allen, Tom Hanks, Annie Potts, and Joan Cusack. Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters on June 19, 2026.

Why Toy Story 5 Giving Jesse the Main Character Treatment Is Perfect

Pixar

Ever since Jesse made her debut in Toy Story 2, the character has become a fan favorite among longtime fans. Giving Jesse the spotlight in Toy Story 5 allows her to shine after being sidelined in the past two installments while capitalizing on her continued popularity.

With Jesse as Toy Story 5's main character, it allows fresh storytelling opportunities for the sequel, even though it sidelines the core dynamic between Woody and Buzz that made the franchise great for years. While plot details are still being shrouded in secrecy, Jesse's origin story could hint at how she navigates the looming conflict between toys and technology in the upcoming movie.

To recap, Jesse was abandoned by her original owner, Emily, before finding a new purpose by joining Andy's collection of toys. With Bonnie being more acquainted with Lilypad (and technology), echoes of Jesse's abandonment issues from the past could resurface, which could explain why she rallied her fellow toys and recruited Woody and Bo Peep back into the fray to help regain Bonnie's interest.

If anything, Jesse, as the lead character of Toy Story 5, boosts Pixar's approach to female representation, proving that a strong cowgirl like her has what it takes to lead the group and change the narrative if given the chance.