Toy Story 5 Gets Strong First Reaction Ahead of Critic Reviews

Months before release, Toy Story 5 has received a very early first reaction, potentially revealing where critics will fall on the upcoming film. The forthcoming fifth movie in Pixar's beloved Toy Story franchise is set to hit theaters this June. The latest film from the renowned animation studio has furrowed some brows, as audiences question a potential oversaturation of the Toy Story brand.

It was very much the same case coming into Toy Story 4; however, that film bucked any major worries, as it continued the franchise trend of critical acclaim. While it is still months before Toy Story 5's release, it appears that it, too, will hit the mark set by the films that came before it.

During a recent episode of The Town, host Matthew Belloni offered up what could be considered one of the first early reactions to Toy Story 5. When he and guest Lucas Shaw broke into conversation about 2026's upcoming animated slate, Toy Story 5 was specifically mentioned.

Pixar

"I think that the better question is what has to happen for Universal to beat Disney this year," Belloni poisted, adding that "I've talked to people who have seen Toy Story 5 , and they say it's excellent:"

Belloni: "I think that the better question is what has to happen for Universal to beat Disney this year? And I think a lot has to happen." Shaw: "'Mario' would have to be bigger than 'Toy Story 5.'" Belloni: "...Which I don't know. I've talked to people who have seen 'Toy Story 5' and they say it's excellent."

Of course, whatever version of the movie Belloni is referring to is likely still early; this seems to suggest that Toy Story 5 will be another lauded entry into the hit animated franchise. For comparison, the rest of the Toy Story franchise has averaged a glowing 98.5% on Rotten Tomatoes. In fact, the lowest-rated entry into the animated canon came in 2019 with Toy Story 4, which still managed to garner a glowing 96% RT score.

These comments from The Town host are the second time fans have heard that the 2026 blockbuster is shaping up to be another critical darling. Back in October, a report was released following test screenings for the new film, suggesting that "those in attendance loved it."

Toy Story 5 is scheduled for release in theaters on June 19. The new film from Finding Nemo director Andrew Stanton will center on the franchise's signature collection of toys as they deal with the emergence of technology taking their kids' attention away from the toy box.

Will Toy Story 5 Continue the Franchise's Stellar Track Record?

Pixar

To say Toy Story 5 will be good is one thing, but hitting the level of the rest of the franchise is another. Pixar's tentpole toy-based series is one of the most successful (financially and critically) franchises of all time.

The four Toy Story films to date hold ratings of 100%, 100%, 98%, and 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the franchise's worldwide box office total has surpassed $3.3 billion. Toy Story 5 does not just need to be good to reach the level of its predecessors; it needs to be great.

Luckily, the early signs indicate that it will get there. The addition of director Andrew Stanton to the franchise could be massive for the upcoming blockbuster. Stanton has not yet directed a Toy Story movie, despite working on some of Pixar's most beloved titles of all time, including Finding Nemo and WALL-E.

Stanton has written on every Toy Story movie to date, but this will be the first time the filmmaker has taken the helm on a Toy Story project. If the Pixar brass wants to make sure the new film has its best chance of succeeding, putting it in the hands of someone like Stanton is a good start.