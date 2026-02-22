Toy Story 5 Confirms Five Major Character Recasts

Toy Story 5 hits theaters on June 19, and with it will come five new voice actors taking on familiar characters. Most of the main cast of the Pixar franchise's fifth installment will be returning from the previous four movies, including Tom Hanks as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, but that is not the case for everyone.

This is not the first Pixar sequel to see known characters recast for various reasons. 2024's Inside Out 2 featured Liza Lapira and Tony Hale taking over as Disgust and Fear, respectively, originally played by Mindy Kaling and Bill Hader.

Toy Story 5 will feature the gang of toys encountering technology and the threat it poses to the way children play with toys, directed by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris.

Characters Recast With New Actors for Toy Story 5

Jeff Bergman as Mr. Potato Head (prev. Don Rickles)

PIxar

The voice of Mr. Potato Head in the first four Toy Story movies, comedian Don Rickles, passed away in 2017, with his family granting Pixar permission to repurpose recordings of his voice that already existed. For Toy Story 5, however, Jeff Bergman will be taking over the role.

Bergman is familiar with stepping into the voice of iconic characters, having also voiced Sylvester and Bugs Bunny in various Looney Tunes projects. He also took over for Henry Corden as the newest voice of Fred Flintstone, following Corden's death in 2005.

Anna Vocino as Mrs. Potato Head (prev. Estelle Harris)

Pixar

Toy Story 5 will be the first film in the franchise since Estelle Harris' death in 2022. The actress was best known for her role as Estelle Costanza in Seinfeld and for playing the wife of Mr. Potato Head in the first four Toy Story films.

Mrs. Potato Head will be played by Anna Vocino in Toy Story 5. Vocino has a wide array of voice acting experience, having voiced characters in various video games and shows like Snapped: Killer Couples and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.

Ernie Hudson as Combat Carl (prev. Carl Weathers)

Pixar

Originally played by the late Carl Weathers, Combat Carl is a G.I. Joe-like figure in the Toy Story universe. Weathers first played the role in the Toy Story of Terror short, then brought him to the big screen in Toy Story 4, before passing away in 2024.

Ernie Hudson will take over the role in Toy Story 5. Hudson is perhaps best known for playing Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters franchise, and has also appeared in movies and shows such as Leviathan, Oz, and The Family Business.

John Hopkins as Mr. Pricklepants (prev. Timothy Dalton/Robin Atkin Downes)

Pixar

The voice of Mr. Pricklepants in most previous Toy Story media, Timothy Dalton (the fourth actor to play James Bond), is not returning for 2026's Toy Story 5. This is the second Toy Story project to see a different actor voicing the character, with Robin Atkin Downes voicing Mr. Pricklepants in the Forky Asks a Question series of shorts.

Midsummer Murders actor John Hopkins will be taking over the role in Toy Story 5. Hopkins is also known for his work in projects such as Poldark and Tim Burton's Alice in Wonderland.

Scarlett Spears as Bonnie (prev. Emily Hahn/Madeleine McGraw)

Pixar

Emily Hahn originated the role of Bonnie Anderson in Toy Story 3, having played the young girl in all the Toy Story media between the franchise's third and fourth movies. The Black Phone actress Madeleine McGraw took over as Bonnie in Toy Story 4.

Toy Story 5's Bonnie will be a little older than in past projects. As such, Scarlett Spears will take over the role, becoming the third person to voice the character. Audiences may recognize Spears from her work on General Hospital, and she recently played Young Galinda in Wicked: For Good.