Paradise Episode 6's Doomsday Man Will Ultimately Get Explained During the Hulu Show, Confirms Producer John Hoberg (Exclusive)

One of the elements of Paradise that keeps fans glued to their seat, on top of its excellently crafted story and characters, is the constant questions and mysteries it poses to the audience. Season 2 has been no different, and Episode 6 slyly snuck another one directly related to the psychopathic killer Jane.

Early on in the episode, audiences see a flashback of Jane’s mother giving birth to her. As she’s being rolled out of the hospital in a wheelchair, Jane in tow, a crazy doomsday man walks up and starts ranting about how the baby is evil and will become a murderer—and that she needs to be stopped.

The moment is brief, but it sticks with you. However, given its presence in the flashback scene, it’s hard to imagine how that might play into the story past that moment. And more notably, how could that man know that she would actually turn into an evil assassin?

The Direct sat down with Paradise producer John Hoberg, who revealed that fans can rest easy, we will be seeing this Doomsday man again, and the questions everyone has about him will be answered in the show’s future.

Paradise is now streaming on Hulu.

Will We Ever See Mr. Doomsday Again?

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"Do Things Happen For a Reason, Or Are They Coincidences?"

The Direct: "Are we ever gonna acknowledge that doomsday man ever again?"

John Hoberg: Yeah. Someday... I don't want to tiptoe around and give anything away for anything else. But I would say the big kind of question that you see the theme through this season is a lot of do things happen for a reason, or are they coincidences? And I would say that's a question to ask in this show, are these things just coincidences, or are they actually happening for a reason? But I will say, in the writers' room, everything's happening for a reason.

That Curious Time Travel Fan Theory for Paradise

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"We Could Kind of Go Anywhere."

Interestingly enough, there’s a common fan theory going around that Paradise might be subtly setting up an insane plot element: time travel. While that sounds wild and implausible, there’s some strong evidence to support it—and Jane’s doomsday guy only adds to everything.

The Direct brought the time travel theory up to Paradise producer John Hoberg, and while he didn’t have much to say, he did emphasize the show’s ability to change and evolve into other genres.

The Direct: "I was reading a very interesting theory... And I actually thought this briefly when I was watching the show. I just didn't dive too far into this rabbit hole, but there is a fan theory building up that Paradise could introduce something like time travel. Is that concept something that you think is too insane for Paradise and not within [the show's] wheelhouse? Or do you think anything's game on Paradise?"

John Hoberg: It's interesting, because the thing about seeing it as a Western and seeing Xavier, in my mind, because it's Season 2, kind of, it doesn't change genres, but it does a little bit right? We're kind of in a bunker world. We're in this very sci-fi, and then we get kind of into more post-apocalyptic. And I feel like with this lead, we could kind of go anywhere, because we've got this person with their, you know, I mean, I'm not going to say anything about where it might go... I see those theories around too. It's really fun to see the theories, because there's some stuff that's crazy. There's some stuff we're like, damn it. I wish those people—that would have been cool. We could have talked to them about it. But to me, it's like, I think anywhere we might go will feel like it's part of what we're doing. And because I think there's that core drive of our main character that somehow I feel like can stitch together any sort of genre shift, if there were one.

Hoberg went on to promise fans that they have every intention of answering all the questions that Paradise introduces to audiences.

Hoberg: Something from the very beginning of the show is that we've always gone into this saying we will make you ask big questions, and we will answer them, and fans can trust us on that. Like Season 1, we followed through. And we'll introduce new questions. But you know, by the end, you find out who the murderer was. You know, you found out what happened on the day. And you know, up through seven episodes, we're answering most of the questions, and then the other questions you have will be answered. We will tell you who Alex is, you know, by the end of this, and also pose new questions.

Was Jane Always a Pyschopath?

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"She Actually Does Have Human Emotions..."

The Direct: "I want to talk about Jane, who is an extremely intriguing character. In Episode 6, you see her as kind of a normal person, but there's all there's always something off, obviously. I'm just curious in your mind and the writer's, is there ever a true semblance of normalcy to Jane, or is she actually always a psychopath and kind of doomed for evil, and that normalcy that you see is truly all an act?"