Every 'Scary Movie 6' Popcorn Bucket From AMC & More (Scream & Other Merch Items)

After more than a decade away, the horror comedy franchise that defined a generation of parody films is finally back, and it's paired with a wild array of popcorn buckets. Scary Movie 6, written by and starring Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans, opens in theaters on Friday, June 5, marking the series' first entry since 2013. The long-awaited sequel is inspired by modern horror, spoofing recent hits like Scream, Longlegs, The Substance, and M3GAN. To celebrate the release, theaters have unveiled a lineup of exclusive collectible merchandise.

Scary Movie 6's marketing has been firing on all cylinders since the film's clever logo reveal back in December 2025, and that momentum has only built heading into the opening weekend.

The film is currently projected to outperform even Masters of the Universe at the box office, a strong signal that audiences are ready to laugh again together in theaters.

Maybe the most nostalgic piece of the collectible lineup is the newly announced WAZZUP Phone Popcorn Bucket, a throwback to the franchise's early 2000s roots.

Shaped like an oversized old-school brick cell phone, complete with a full keypad, an antenna, and the word "WAZZUP!" splashed across it in bold red lettering, this bucket is practically a time capsule.

Scary Movie

It allegedly even glows in the dark, which makes it even more of a must-have for fans looking to take something home from the theater. The bucket was teased in an on-brand old-school TV commercial, featuring Scary Movie's version of Ghostface selling the phone like an infomercial pitchman.

As of now, no specific theater chain has been confirmed to carry it, so fans will want to keep a close eye on announcements or check in their local theaters in the coming days.

Then there's the merch item that has the internet doing a double-take: a Scary Movie 6-branded bong (yes, that type of bong) filled with popcorn, naturally.

Designed to look like an actual glass water pipe, complete with a bowl piece, filled with melted butter, and smoke billowing around it in its official promo video, this one seems at first glance like an elaborate gag.

And honestly, it might be, but Scary Movie 6 director Michael Tiddes wrote in the comments, "Yes…. It's real!"

Scary Movie

Whether it ends up in theaters or lives entirely as a viral marketing moment, the concept is a joke within a joke: a franchise built on parody is now parodying the popcorn bucket craze itself, which exploded into mainstream pop culture with Dune: Part Two's iconic sandworm bucket back in 2024.

Coming in multiple sizes, the bong buckets are stuffed with popcorn in the promo photos, a deliberately absurd piece of collectible culture that feels perfect for Scary Movie's brand of comedy.

Scary Movie

For theatergoers heading to AMC, there's an exclusive souvenir cup available now. The large reusable cup features a grinning Ghostface spoof mask wearing headphones, in a seemingly tranquil state.

AMC Theatres

Each cup comes with a large fountain drink included, making it both a collectible and a practical purchase for the moviegoing experience.

AMC is billing it as a "legendary souvenir," and given the chain's history of moving exclusive merch quickly, fans are advised not to sleep on it.

Notably, Regal, Cinemark, and Alamo Drafthouse have yet to announce their own exclusive buckets or collectibles, leaving a portion of the merch landscape still unrevealed ahead of opening day.

Where To Get Scary Movie 6 Popcorn Buckets

As of now, no official distribution details have been confirmed for all of the Scary Movie 6 merch items, but based on how these rollouts typically work, fans should expect a mix of in-theater and online availability.

The AMC cup is confirmed for in-person purchase at AMC Theatre locations starting Thursday, June 4, alongside early showings now available for fans to go see the new movie.

The "Wazzup" Phone bucket will almost certainly follow the same limited in-theater model that has made recent collectible buckets so hotly sought after. Though it's unclear where that particular piece of merchandise will be available.

As for the bong bucket, its distribution remains the biggest mystery, if it's truly even happened, though given the novelty factor, a limited-run release seems likely. There's no doubt that this type of memorable merch could (and would) sell out quickly this upcoming weekend.

Regal, in particular, has a history of making collectible popcorn containers available through its online store, so if the chain does unveil a Scary Movie 6 exclusive, it would likely be purchasable there as well without requiring a theater visit.