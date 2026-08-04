Steven Spielberg's Ready Player Two Sequel Gets First Major Update In Years From Writer Zak Penn (Exclusive)

Steven Spielberg's Ready Player Two screenwriter Zak Penn provided an update on the sequel. Warner Bros. Pictures' Ready Player One was released in theaters on March 29, 2018, transporting audiences into a dystopian future where the virtual OASIS program offered an escape from a bleak real world. The story followed Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) and his friends as they raced to claim control of the digital utopia left behind by its late creator, James Halliday (Mark Rylance). Ready Player One culminated in Wade sharing ownership of the OASIS with his friends while instituting regular shutdowns to encourage people to reconnect with reality. Ready Player One's hopeful ending left fans eager for a sequel.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct during the red carpet for Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, Ready Player One writer Zak Penn confirmed that the sequel, Ready Player Two, is still in development, saying, "I am working on it." This marks the most significant update on the sequel's development in roughly two years, indicating that Penn, who co-wrote the 2018 original with Ready Player One author Ernest Cline, remains attached.

Warner Bros.

In the same interview, Penn also addressed the possibility of a Free Guy sequel. When asked about the project’s chances after director Shawn Levy previously noted that any follow-up would need to feel distinct from films like Barbie, Penn admitted he was unsure of its status. He explained that Levy and lead star Ryan Reynolds "felt really good about the movie and felt like they didn’t want to rush into a sequel:"

The Direct "A few years ago, Shawn Levy shared that a 'Free Guy 2' would only get made if it's different from 'Barbie' and other recent fictional character as self-actualization movies. What are the chances of that sequel ever coming to fruition? " Zak Penn: "I think Shawn and Ryan [Reynolds] felt really good about the movie and felt like they didn't want to rush into a sequel because they thought it worked for what it is... I wish I could give you an update, but I'm not sure."

Interest in adapting Ernest Cline's 2020 novel Ready Player Two dates back to around the time of its release. In July 2020, Deadline reported that a graphic-novel adaptation of Ready Player Two was in the works, with a release now anticipated for 2028. This, however, is different from a live-action big-screen spectacle.

In December 2020, amid the ongoing pandemic, Ready Player One author Ernest Cline (via Pillot Productions) gave an early, promising update about a Ready Player Two adaptation, noting that "conversations have begun with Warner Bros," but he was in "wait and see" mode:

Pillot Productions: "Have you been approached or informed about a sequel to Spielberg's 'Ready Player One' adaptation. If not, do you see the story ever being told on the big screen?" Ernest Cline: "Conversations have begun with Warner Bros. about possibly making a movie based on this book. But Hollywood's kind of in stasis right now, so we're all kind of living in uncertainty at this point in the film industry. But yeah, I think there's a chance. The first book, I never in a million years imagined it could be a movie, because all the licensing and stuff that would be required, but by some miracle, that book found its way to the one film director who could get the rights to pretty much anything that we could think of. So this time around, I'm a lot more optimistic about it becoming a movie someday, but we will have to wait and see."

In a separate interview with Inverse around the same period, Cline confirmed that a sequel was in "early stages," but he elaborated that his priority was to focus on "just writing a sequel to [his] book:"

Inverse: "Do you envision Ready Player Two getting a Hollywood adaptation and will you be involved?" Cline: "It’s in the early stages right now, especially since Hollywood is in limbo right now. But I can tell from the experience of making the first movie that everybody had a lot of fun. We talked about the possibility of there being a 'Ready Player Two' when we were making 'Ready Player One.' In Hollywood you never know. I really tried my best to focus on just writing a sequel to my book. There are characters in the movie that are alive that aren’t alive in the book. I focused on trying to give fans the book without letting the film influence me. The movie will sort itself out later."

Spielberg’s involvement in Ready Player Two has also been clarified in recent years. At a March 2024 industry event (via Showbiz 411), the director confirmed he would produce the sequel rather than direct it.

Although no timeline, casting updates, or other creative details have been shared, Zak Penn's involvement as a writer signals continued momentum for bringing Ernest Cline and Steven Spielberg's Ready Player Two to the screen sooner rather than later. Ready Player One is streaming on HBO Max in the United States after being removed from the streamer in July 2023.

Why Ready Player Two Is a Worthy Sequel To Adapt On-Screen

Ready Player Two is perfect for the big screen. It offers a compelling next chapter for the heroes of the first film as they navigate a new status quo brought about by the changes they made to the OASIS and the world.

While the first story focused on an underdog journey with dazzling set pieces that paid tribute to other franchises like Back to the Future and Godzilla, the sequel could raise the stakes by introducing the OASIS Neural Interface (ONI), a new technology that delivers full sensory immersion, blurring the lines between the virtual and real worlds even further.

That leap alone creates natural conflict and evolving challenges for the core group, while also being ripe for a cinematic adaptation, thanks to heightened immersion sequences and a wide array of visual effects opportunities for a visionary filmmaker like Steven Spielberg.

Ready Player Two digs deeper into themes of technological addiction and the responsibilities of those who control powerful new tools. With the continued rise of artificial intelligence, these ideas feel more relevant than ever, making a big-screen sci-fi sequel timely.