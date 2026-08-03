Ahsoka Season 2 Confirms Thrawn Will Battle 1 Major Character From Star Wars' Original Trilogy

A new look at Star Wars' Ahsoka Season 2 confirmed that Thrawn and one major OG trilogy character are set to square off in new episodes. Ahsoka helps bridge much of the gap between the original Star Wars movies and the modern releases, bringing character interactions that were never expected to come to fruition until now. For the franchise's next release, this will include one of the most memorable heroes who joined the story over 40 years ago.

During the Disney Upfront presentation on Lucasfilm's Ahsoka in New York City, the studio confirmed that Admiral Ackbar will do battle with Grand Admiral Thrawn in Season 2. This will be the character's first time appearing in a live-action Disney+ show in the Star Wars universe and anywhere since the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars show (which concluded its seven-season run in 2020).

Admiral Ackbar first appeared in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi in 1983, serving as the main military commander for the Rebel Alliance and leading the attack against the second Death Star. He later appeared in 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017's Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

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This also reconfirms Lars Mikkelsen's return to the Star Wars universe as Grand Admiral Thrawn, one of the franchise's biggest villains of the last two decades. Originally playing a role in The Clone Wars, Mikkelsen brought the character back to the live-action story Ahsoka Season 1, returning from exile on Peridea alongside the Great Mothers and the Nightsisters to rise to power again.

Ahead are the other characters from Ahsoka Season 2 who are expected to face off against the blue-skinned villain.

Other Ahsoka Characters Expected To Fight Thrawn

Ahsoka Tano

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Being the titular protagonist of Ahsoka, Rosario Dawson is expected to get her moment to take on Grand Admiral Thrawn in her role as Ahsoka Tano. She first brought the role to life in The Mandalorian Season 2 and appeared in one episode of The Book of Boba Fett before starring in her own solo series in 2023.

Ahsoka is expected to start Season 2 stranded on Peridea, as she works to find a way back to her home universe and reunite with her team. While story details are still unclear, she should get payback against Thrawn later in the season once she returns to her familiar surroundings.

Ezra Bridger

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Eman Esfandi took on the daunting challenge of bringing Ezra Bridger to life in Ahsoka Season 1 after Bridger led the way in all four seasons of the animated Star Wars Rebels. Appearing in four of Season 1's eight episodes, many expect him to play a bigger and more consistent role as he continues to evolve as a Jedi and improve his skills with the Force.

Coming in with a new look for Season 2, Ezra made it back to his home universe at the end of Season 1 and reunited with his old team. Now, he will be one of the pivotal forces in helping take down Thrawn, particularly considering their close ties that date back to their days in Rebels.

Sabine Wren

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Natasha Liu Bordizzo made her Star Wars debut in 2023 by playing the live-action Sabine Wren in Season 1 of Ahsoka. Appearing in all but one episode thus far, Sabine is a Mandalorian warrior and an explosives expert who begins training as a Jedi Padawan under Ahsoka, a training arc revisited in Ahsoka's early episodes.

Like Ahsoka, Sabine is stuck on Peridea, meaning the two will both have to figure out how to get themselves out of this predicament. From here, however, she is bound to look for her moment of revenge against Thrawn once she comes face-to-face with him again.

Hera Syndulla

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Along with the rest of the Ghost crew, Mary Elizabeth Winstead joined Ahsoka Season 1 as ace pilot Hera Syndulla. The legendary Twi'lek is a veteran of the Clone Wars, and she worked closely with Ahsoka for years as a fighter before and during the Ahsoka series.

Winstead is expected to have a bigger role as Hera in Season 2, having returned to her home universe from Peridea alongside Ezra Bridger. She will likely get her shot to take on Thrawn in battle, likely flying a starfighter ship in her best chance at taking him down.

Zeb Orellios

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Steve Blum brought Zeb Orellios into the live-action Star Wars story in 2023's The Mandalorian Season 3 after years of work in The Clone Wars. Known as a powerful Lasat warrior, he played a supporting role in The Mandalorian and Grogu, and he is expected to rejoin the Ghost crew in the next season of Ahsoka.

While Zeb's specific story in Ahsoka Season 2 is still a mystery, it will be his first time joining Ahsoka, Hera, Sabine, and Ezra in live-action after their time in The Clone Wars. After getting a chance to jump into action in Star Wars' most recent movie, anticipation is high to see him back with his team and head into battle against Thrawn.