Ahsoka Season 2 Actor Reveals First Look At Ezra Bridger’s New Look

A social media photo from one of its stars has revealed Ezra Bridger's new look in Ahsoka Season 2. The second season of Dave Filoni's live-action Star Wars Rebels follow-up is set to once again focus on members of the Ghost crew (Sabine Wren, Ezra Bridger, and Hera Syndulla) as well as Rosario Dawson's titular Jedi in their continued conquest against the villainous Grand Admiral Thrawn. Season 1 saw King Richard star Eman Esfandi step into the role of Ezra, playing an aged-up version of the iconic animated Jedi who had been stranded in another galaxy for years.

Ezra has been confirmed to return for Season 2, albeit in a different role this time around. After being the thing the Ahsoka cast was chasing for much of the season, stuck outside the galaxy far, far away with Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn, Ezra will not be a part of the effort against Mikkelsen's Chiss warlord as Ahsoka and Sabine now sit outside the known Galaxy.

Ezra Bridger actor Eman Esfandi seemingly debuted a new look for his Star Wars character set to debut in Ahsoka Season 2, thanks to a new Instagram Story post (via @Mandoverse_updates on Threads).

Eman Esfandi

The new image sees the Ahsoka star sporting a much shorter haircut and no facial hair, which is a departure from his version of the Rebels character.

Season 1 saw Esfandi debut as the aged-up version of the fan-favorite Jedi, rocking a beard and long, almost shoulder-length locks, serving as a sign of him having been marooned in another galaxy with the dastardly Thrawn.

The actor/character has cleaned things up for the upcoming Season 2 (which is in the midst of filming).

Ahsoka Season 2 production is ongoing in London, England, with a release expected by fans sometime in 2026. The new season will again follow Rosario Dawson's Jedi Master Ahsoka Tano, this time, as she is stranded with Natasha Liu Bordizzo's Sabine on the mysterious planet of Peridea. In Season 2, Dawson and Bordizzo will be joined by Eman Esfandi, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and Hayden Christensen on this stacked Star Wars cast.

How Will Ezra Bridger Factor Into Ahsoka Season 2?

Star Wars

Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger will play a significantly different role in Ahsoka Season 2 than in Season 1.

In the show's first few episodes, the character also served as a MacGuffin for Ahsoka and Sabine, travelling the stars outside of the known galaxy to find the long-lost Jedi.

Well, now the roles are reversed. Season 1 left Ashoka and Sabine stuck on Peridiea (where they had found Ezra), and Ezra and Thrawn now back in the Star Wars galaxy as we know it.

This means Ezra will likely take on a more official role within the New Republic in Season 2, being reunited with his former Ghost shipmate Hera Syndulla and potentially the hulking Zeb as well.

Ezra will likely be key in helping commune with Ahsoka back on Peridea while balancing Thrawn's amassing of forces for an all-out assault on the Star Wars universe.