Mary Elizabeth Winstead is expected to have a bright future ahead of her as Hera Syndulla, and Ahsoka may have set it up in a big way.

Star Wars has now brought all of the Star Wars Rebels crew, at least those still alive, into live-action in the MandoVerse timeline. One of those major players, Ghost pilot Hera Syndulla, was brought to life for the first time in Ahsoka where she was played by Scott Pilgrim and Birds of Prey actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

Winstead - who is also married to Obi-Wan Kenobi actor Ewan McGregor - has been open about the challenges of bringing Hera to life, along with her excitement at the introduction of her on-screen son Jacen Syndulla.

How Ahsoka Teases Hera's Star Wars Future

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for the Ahsoka finale.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Syndulla certainly took on a smaller role in Ahsoka's latter episodes than she did early on, as the New Republic General became one of the few leads not to go to Peridea in search of Ezra and Thrawn.

During Episode 7, "Dreams and Madness," Hera went before a New Republic hearing to convince a group of senators of the threat behind Thrawn and the Imperial Remnants, along with justifying her mission against Morgan Elsbeth.

As she was rescued by C-3PO, who arrived to confirm Senator Leia Organa sanctioned the mission, it appears Hera has been working with the original trilogy lead and the pair have some level of closeness.

Additionally, in the season finale, Hera was reunited with Ezra Bridger, fresh off his escape from Peridea - where Ahsoka and Sabine were left stranded.

Moving forward, Hera will likely be working closely with Ezra to rescue their stranded threats, while also preparing the New Republic to oppose Thrawn now that he has returned to the galaxy to unite the Imperial Remenants.

Where Will Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Hera Appear Next?

Due to the nature of Ahsoka and how Hera was one of the few characters to stick around in the original galaxy, Mary Elizabeth Winstead didn't get as much screen time in her Star Wars debut as many would have hoped for.

But the Ahsoka finale made it clear she has a future, and Hera will likely have an important role to play in preparing the New Republic to take on Thrawn, perhaps she will even be the one to unite the MandoVerse's heroes against him.

Whenever Hera next appears, she ought to be staying close to Ezra now the two have reconnected, and she may even pull in the services of Zeb, who is also working with the New Republic in the Starfighter Corps.

If Ahsoka does get renewed for Season 2, as may have been accidentally revealed, Winstead ought to continue playing an important role, hopefully with more screen time than she was treated to across the freshman season.

Turning attention to other projects, Hera could work her way into The Mandalorian Season 4 to recruit Din Djarin and Grogu into the Thrawn conflict. The Star Wars series has already involved the New Republic and Captain Carson Teva in major ways, so it wouldn't be a stretch for Hera to appear.

Beyond that, Winstead will certainly appear in Dave Filoni's upcoming MandoVerse crossover movie that is expected to culminate the fight against Thrawn - a puzzle in which Hera has become an important piece in following Ahsoka and Rebels.

There were once rumors Hera was set to lead her own Disney+ show, taking the reins of Rangers of the New Republic following the firing of Cara Dune's Gina Carano. While that show appears to be scrapped, maybe another New Republic project could take its place, opening the doors for Winstead to take a leading role.

Ahsoka is streaming now on Disney+.