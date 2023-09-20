Lars Mikkelsen's live-action Thrawn debut in Disney+'s Ahsoka is a Star Wars first.

Leading up to Star Wars Celebration in April, one of the biggest mysteries surrounding Ahsoka is who would play Grand Admiral Thrawn.

After showing the fan-favorite villain from behind in the series teaser, Lucasfilm later confirmed Lars Mikkelsen - the voice actor of Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels - would bring the blue-skinned Chiss to live-action.

Five episodes later, he finally has; and, in doing so, Mikkelsen made Star Wars history.

Lars Mikkelsen's Thrawn Makes Historic Star Wars Return

Star Wars

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of Ahsoka.

In Episode 6 of Ahsoka, Lars Mikkelsen made his long-awaited appearance as Grand Admiral Thrawn, making him the first actor to physically play a Star Wars villain in live-action after first having portrayed them in the animated medium.

Prior to Ahsoka, Mikkelsen voiced Thrawn in Star Wars Rebels which also featured Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Hera Syndulla.

Granted, Mikkelsen is far from the first to play a Star Wars character both in live-action and animation.

For example, Katee Sackhoff remains the only actor to play Bo-Katan Kryze after voicing her in The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and The Mandalorian.

The same can be said for Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand due to her appearances in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Other actors who have voiced their characters at times, while also playing them in real-life, include Christopher Lee as Count Dooku, Samuel L. Jackson as Mace Windu, and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

Some actors have only provided the voice of their characters within both mediums, such as Sam Witwer as Darth Maul, James Earl Jones as Darth Vader, and Steve Blum as Zeb.

But again, what sets Lars Mikkelsen apart is he's the first to voice a Star Wars animated baddie before physically portraying them in live-action.

This article is developing. Check back for updates!