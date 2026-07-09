Ahsoka Season 2 Just Confirmed Its 6 Main Jedi

Half a dozen characters with Jedi ties will be featured heavily in Star Wars' Ahsoka Season 2. Ahsoka is finally on its way back to Disney+ after what will be more than four years, following up on the first season of the titular character's live-action story set after The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Naturally, the Jedi legacy will continue playing a major role in this saga as well.

The official announcement for the cast of Star Wars' Ahsoka Season 2 included six major characters who are Jedi or have ties to the Jedi Order. Unsurprisingly, this list starts with Rosario Dawson's titular Ahsoka Tano, who has been a major player in the Star Wars universe since her debut in 2008's The Clone Wars. While Ahsoka trained as a Padawan to become a Jedi, she left the Order during the Clone Wars, yet she still strives to embody the ideals of the Force.

Next on the list is Sabine Wren, played in live-action by Natasha Liu Bordizzo in Ahsoka. Sabine learned how to wield a lightsaber and studied Jedi history in Rebels, officially becoming Ahsoka's Padawan as of the start of the Disney+ series. While she does not have the natural sensitivity to the Force that most Jedi have, her determination leads her to success as a Jedi, and she previously wielded the Mandalorian Darksaber prior to her training.

Another newer Jedi coming into the mix is Eman Esfandi's Ezra Bridger, who made his live-action debut in Ahsoka Season 1. Ezra first trained as a Jedi under Kanan Jarrus, working his way through the entire process of becoming an official Knight by the end of Rebels. He continued to hone his skills during his long absence, and he is known for his ability to connect with animals and living creatures through the Force.

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As he did in Season 1, Hayden Christensen will return to reprise his iconic role as Anakin Skywalker, who eventually becomes the villainous Darth Vader. Anakin is regarded as one of the most powerful Jedi in history, coming close to becoming a Jedi Master before his turn to the Dark Side. He continues to help Ahsoka as a Force Ghost in this series after he trained her as his own Padawan during the Clone Wars.

Moving away from the protagonists, Rory McCann will join Ahsoka in Season 2 as Baylan Skoll, taking over the role from the late Ray Stevenson. This character previously fought for the Grand Army of the Republic as a Jedi Knight during the Clone Wars but became disillusioned with the Jedi Order after surviving Order 66. From there, he became a lightsaber-wielding mercenary

While many also think Ivanna Sakhno's Shin Hati is a Jedi, she is only trained as a Force user under Baylan Skoll's tutelage. She wields an orange lightsaber, similar to Skoll, and operates outside both the Jedi and Sith orders.

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Ahsoka is expected to be Star Wars' first release of 2027, continuing the storylines from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, and Ahsoka Season 1. In Season 2, Ahsoka will work to get herself and Sabine Wren back to their home universe, while the rest of their team preps for the terrifying return of Lars Mikkelsen's Grand Admiral Thrawn.

Jedi Order's Potential Impact on Ahsoka Season 2

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Ahsoka's story largely takes place after the end of Episode VI — Return of the Jedi, meaning the Jedi Order has long been decimated and largely abandoned. While the few Jedi in this show and others still remain, Ahsoka and her team are some of the few who still keep the tradition alive and use their Jedi powers to protect the universe.

The events of this show also take place during the early stages of Luke Skywalker building the new Jedi Order, during which he trains his nephew, Ben Solo (who eventually becomes Kylo Ren). While it is still unknown if this show will directly set up what happens in later movies, it could include some material tied to the new Jedi Order as a side plot.

Additionally, Anakin Skywalker's legacy and relationship with Ahsoka are likely to be explored further this season, even though his story is largely already complete. These new episodes could shed new light on the Jedi Order's history behind this pair, especially since Anakin is still depicted mostly as he was when he and Ahsoka worked together most closely.