Marvel Studios Unveils Daredevil's Next Live-Action Costume (Photos)

Marvel Studios gave Daredevil his seventh new costume in his MCU tenure. Charlie Cox is one of the MCU's most consistent figures, having played Matt Murdock in Netflix's Defenders Saga before those shows were deemed canon to the rest of Marvel Studios' story. As has often been the case with MCU heroes, the lawyer-turned-crime-fighter's wardrobe has expanded over the last 11 years.

New photos and videos from the set of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 shared a look at Charlie Cox's seventh Daredevil costume in the MCU. While this suit is red and black, like many of his previous costumes, it takes on a look unlike anything from Marvel Studios or Marvel Television before.

This new costume uses black as its main color, with dark red fabric running down the sides and the arms. It also has red lining on the mostly black helmet, and the "DD" logo on the chest is the same shade of red as the fabric on the sides.

While this suit is an original creation for the MCU, it is inspired by Matt Murdock's armored Daredevil costume from the character's 1990s comic runs. It also gives the most even combination of red and black in any suit Cox has worn throughout his MCU tenure.

Cox will also use another, much simpler suit earlier in Season 3, as artwork has teased him wearing his prison outfit as a unique costume. Removing his shirt, he is expected to have white wraps on his forearms and orange pants, giving him a menacing look after he is put in prison for his activities as Daredevil in New York City.

6 Other Daredevil Suits in the MCU

Black Vigilante Suit (Netflix)

Marvel Television

When Matt Murdock first began fighting crime in Hell's Kitchen, he had to get creative with his outfit, which was meant to hide his identity. Starting as early as Daredevil's first episode on Netflix, he wore a long pair of black pants, a black long-sleeved shirt, ropes wrapped around his wrists, and a black piece of fabric wrapped around his head to cover everything from the nose up.

This suit was Cox's most commonly used outfit throughout Daredevil Season 1, as he built his name in the streets of Hell's Kitchen. It also returned in Daredevil Season 3, when Bullseye stole one of his later suits and terrorized the city to sully Murdock's name.

Red Suit (Netflix)

Marvel Television

For the final episode of Daredevil Season 1 on Netflix, Marvel gave Charlie Cox his most iconic Daredevil suit to date, which used his classic color scheme. Made by Matt Gerald's Melvin Potter, this suit was mostly red and used black plating across the chest and arms.

Pottter first gave Murdock this suit for his ultimate confrontation against Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk, as the two dove headfirst into battle with each other in a brutal fistfight. Murdock defeated Fisk in this fight, though it set the stage for a long rivalry between them.

Yellow Suit (She-Hulk)

Marvel Television

After a short Matt Murdock-only cameo in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Cox made his Disney+ debut in the final two episodes of 2022's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. He was asked to represent Luke Jacobson in a legal battle against the superhero Leapfrog, but he wound up suiting up as Daredevil alongside Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters.

This time around, Daredevil had a red suit with yellow accents, specifically using yellow plating on his shoulders and a yellow mask (instead of the usual red). This suit gave him a fresh look for his first time suiting up as Daredevil in the MCU, although it was quickly put back in the closet after this series.

Red Suit (Echo)

Marvel Television

Following She-Hulk, almost a year and a half passed until Cox returned to action as Daredevil in Echo. This appearance yielded only a single episode of work, and he only appeared in a short fight scene against Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez during a flashback to The Blip.

While his suit was somewhat in the dark, Cox donned one of his more classic red costumes, with black plating across the arms and parts of the chest. His mask was also the usual red color, complete with red eye lenses and horns.

Red Suit (Born Again)

Marvel Television

In March 2025, Charlie Cox starred in his first project produced by Marvel Studios with the release of Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. Returning alongside Vincent D'Onofrio (Kingpin) and Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), this marked the first time his hero was fully integrated into the greater MCU through his own solo story.

Cox again returned to his red-suited roots, with only small black sections on the shoulders, gloves, and boots. This suit was perfectly integrated into the greater Marvel universe, although he wore it less often this season than in any of his previous seasons.

Black Suit (Born Again)

Marvel Television

For Born Again Season 2, Matt Murdock switched things up with his outfit, using an epic all-black ensemble for his superhero work as Daredevil. This marked the first time in Cox's long run with this character that Murdock had fully diverged from his classic Daredevil suit color-wise.

While most of the new Daredevil suit (inspired by the outfit from Marvel Comics' Shadowlands run) is a deep shade of black, it also features Daredevil's first "DD" logo on the chest, imprinted in red. This detail had been missing from the MCU, and it will continue to be used in future seasons.