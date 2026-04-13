Marvel Studios Confirms Daredevil’s 6 Canon MCU Suits

Matt Murdock has worn a lot of black eyes over the years, just as many as he's worn suits. The Man Without Fear has faced several enemies since stepping into the live-action MCU. These different battles, sometimes with the same opponents, came at unique points in his life, and this is reflected in the various costumes he’s utilized. Each carries its own meaning, and Marvel is officially acknowledging the significance of his outfits.

They have catalogued every Daredevil costume that is canon to the MCU. From the very first suit he wore to fight crime in Season 1 of the Netflix Daredevil show to the latest one in the ongoing second season of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel recognizes six iconic Daredevil suits.

Daredevil Suits Canon to the MCU

The Devil of Hell's Kitchen Suit

Marvel Television

Before there was a proper Daredevil costume, Matt Murdock had a make-shift outfit. This placeholder was a black long-sleeve shirt, military pants, and a bandana tied over his eyes. The suit wasn’t built to last, making him vulnerable to high-impact attacks.

However, the outfit survived some of Daredevil's most punishing action sequences, including the hallway fight in Season 1 that remains one of the MCU's best action scenes. The whole point of that scene is how much punishment Matt takes in this thing; watching him drag himself down the hall barely upright is only more effective because he's dressed like he raided a sporting goods store.

It marks the start of Matt's vigilante career, before he'd settled on a name, a look, or a proper plan. The bandana is very practical as it gives him anonymity, but shows that he's not yet a symbol. He's just a guy from Hell's Kitchen who decided to do something about crime in the city.

The First Daredevil Suit

Marvel Television

By the end of Daredevil Season 1, the long-sleeve shirt and bandana weren't going to cut it anymore. Matt realised just how big a threat Kingpin was. So he needed to protect himself better. After all, he was dealing with guys who wouldn’t hesitate to shoot at him. It wouldn’t make sense not to protect himself better. Even the Punisher, as crazy as he is, goes into battle with a good amount of protection.

Fans would recall that after coming to this realization, Matt approaches Melvin Potter, the armorer who was working for Fisk. With enough persuasion, Matt got him to build the first MCU Daredevil suit. The suit had red form-fitting and black armor plating on the forearms, shoulders, knees, and portions of the chest. It's a serious piece of kit. It also came with custom billy clubs, which gave Matt a better advantage in the multi-on-one fights his life kept producing.

The change was very symbolic as it meant the Devil of Hell's Kitchen had a name now, Daredevil. It was also an official declaration of war on Fisk and crime in Hell's Kitchen.

The Echo Suit

Marvel Television

Between the original Netflix run and his MCU re-emergence, Matt's suit got a small upgrade. The version worn in Echo is recognizably derived from the original Netflix design, just slightly refined. The cowl looks a bit different, likely because it conforms to the shape of Matt's head more than the first one. Also, the chest plating has a heavier feel, and the whole silhouette reads as more armored than its predecessor.

The show uses it during Daredevil's confrontation with Maya Lopez, who was still operating under Kingpin's influence at that point.

As far as suit evolutions go, this one is understated. It doesn't announce itself, but the refinements are there, and they tell you that Matt has learned something from every fight he's survived in the gear before it.

The Red and Yellow Suit

Marvel Television

The red and yellow Daredevil suit is pure fun, and not everyone likes it, but it’s still iconic in its own way. Matt traveled to Los Angeles in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and commissioned a new suit from Luke Jacobson, the MCU's premium superhero tailor. Leapfrog kidnapped Jacobson, and Matt came to rescue him, wearing the new suit, which had a crimson torso with yellow helmet and sleeves. The suit was ripped right from the comics, and the MCU slipped that callback into the show as a nice Easter Egg.

The Born Again Suit

Marvel Television

The suit Matt wears in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 is visually the closest to the classic red costume from the comics. It is brighter, cleaner, with black accents that pop against the saturated crimson.

This suit has seen its fair share of battles. Matt wears it during his fight with Bullseye after the assassin kills Foggy Nelson on orders from Vanessa Fisk. It's the suit he's wearing when his world comes apart. He hangs up the suit after the gruelling loss.

He comes back, of course, as crime does not sleep in Hell's Kitchen. When Muse starts terrorizing the city, Matt dusts the suit off and gets back to work. This reluctant return and the circumstances around it make this suit memorable.

The Black Suit

Marvel Television

Kingpin seems to be winning his battle with Daredevil. He's now the mayor of New York City, and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force is actively hunting costumed heroes. Fisk is more powerful than ever, and Matt has to hide in the shadows and plan a proper counterattack, and he's doing that in the new black suit.

The black suit is basically a repainted version of his red armor. It has the same construction, same silhouette, but stripped of the color that made it a symbol. The only flash of crimson left is the "DD" logo on his chest. Daredevil is at war, and black feels more fitting for this arc of his story. Also, after what happened with Foggy, it makes sense that Matt would want to change costumes.

Born Again Season 2, where this suit belongs, has already started on an exciting note with Matt taking the fight to Fisk from every possible angle. He's gathered key allies like the new White Tiger and Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, who's yet to make a proper appearance.