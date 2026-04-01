Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Is Hiding Jessica Jones - And I Think I Know Why

There may be a good reason why Marvel Studios is keeping Jessica Jones away from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 in its early stages. Krysten Ritter's long-awaited return to the MCU was confirmed in May 2025, setting the stage for her first new material with the MCU since 2019. However, it was never clear how much of the new season she would be a part of.

The first three episodes of Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 did not feature Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones. While the first episode seemed to include a nod to her, when Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page mentioned the name "Jess" as she discusses the plan to take down Wilson Fisk with Matt Murdock, she has yet to physically appear on screen.

Is Jessica Jones Even in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Marvel Television

Although Jessica Jones' MCU return is still being held off until a later date, at least three different scenes featuring Krysten Ritter as Jessica have been used in trailers, confirming her inclusion in the show. This came a few months after the first still images of her in her classic black leather jacket made their way online.

Additionally, Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane explained (per the press notes on Disney+'s press portal) that Jessica will show up, as she was "part of [his] original pitch" for the show upon joining production. With Wilson Fisk having outlawed vigilantes, she is now "the one who's being hunted," forcing her to go into hiding before fans learn more about what she has been up to in her absence:

"Bringing Jessica Jones back was part of my original pitch when I joined Season 1. She needs to be in this world. Wilson Fisk has outlawed vigilantes, and there are three vigilantes in our street-level world who don’t wear masks, and she’s one of them. So, what does that mean when she's the one who's being hunted? There's a seven-year period between when the Netflix show ended and ours begins, and we treat that in real time. So, in that time, people had lives, things happened to them, and in Season 2 we'll get to see that with Jessica."

Jessica Jones' last appearance was in Season 3 of her solo Netflix show, which was part of the Defenders Saga, in 2019. That season ended with her taking her best friend, Trish Walker, to the Raft after her vigilante crimes. Jessica then tries to leave the country for Mexico before hearing David Tennant's Kilgrave's voice in her head, telling her to leave everyone behind. Upon hearing this, she changes her mind and stays home in New York.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is the MCU's second live-action Disney+ release in Phase 6. Starring Charlie Cox, Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D'Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, and Tony Dalton, the season picks up with Matt Murdock and Karen Page on the run, formulating a plan to take down Wilson Fisk as New York City's mayor. The first three episodes of Born Again Season 2 are streaming, and new episodes debut on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET.

When To Expect Jessica Jones' Debut in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Marvel Television

Jessica's return in Born Again is not far off, as Ritter was confirmed to take part in Episode 6, which will stream on Tuesday, April 21. Official images from Marvel Television showed that she will interact with Matt Murdock on a rooftop in this episodes.

As the wait continues to find out what Jessica has been up to over the last seven years, some are trying to figure out exactly why her role in Season 2 seems to be smaller than expected.

Part of the reason could be budgetary, as a major star like Ritter is obviously an expensive get for this series alongside other A-listers like Cox and D'Onofrio. It is also unknown what role she was going to play before the series was revamped and reworked behind the scenes, leading to major story changes to align the show with the Netflix properties.

Having Jessica appear in only an episode or two may also help her stand out more in the context of the season as a whole. The expectation is that she will show up more regularly after this season, but making her a featured player in Season 2 could make her inclusion more memorable, especially if she gets to be involved in some of the more epic action and drama this season.

Ritter's impact here could be similar to Jon Bernthal's Punisher (who will be absent from Season 2), as he had one scene in Episode 4 and a big role in the season finale. Now, all that's left to find out is the specifics of how Jessica Jones will be involved and what she will do in this dangerous new world.