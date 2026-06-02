Spider-Man Brand New Day Releases First Official Description Of Sadie Sink’s Character

The first official description of Sadie Sink’s character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day just added to the mystery surrounding the actress's role in the film. Sink joined the cast of the next Spider-Man film back in March 2025, and Marvel Studios still has not said who she is playing. Her role stayed hidden in the official trailer and during filming. The actress was even kept in a heavy puffer jacket on set so photographers could not work out her costume.

Now, a promotional article from Chinese outlet Sohu has shared what looks like the first written description of Sink’s mystery character. The piece describes a shadowy figure whose loyalties are not clear, language that fits the secrecy around Sink ever since she signed on. The description does not name her, confirm her powers, or say whether she fights alongside Tom Holland’s Peter Parker or against him. It only deepens the puzzle that fans have chased for more than a year, and it arrives with the movie now, a couple of months from release.

Netflix

The description portrays Sink’s character as a hidden player in the story rather than a clear hero or villain, as her "allegiance is uncertain":

"A mysterious figure, whose true identity remains unknown, is also lurking in the shadows; his allegiance is uncertain."

An intriguing detail shared by industry insider Cryptic4kQual suggests that Sink's character might be even more mysterious in the film than this description suggests. Quoting a post about the character's description on X, Cryptic noted that her identity will remain a secret for most of Brand New Day.

This suggests the film itself will hold back a full reveal rather than delivering answers early on. If that holds, the Sohu description may be as much as anyone outside the production gets before Brand New Day reaches theaters on July 31.

Who Could Sadie Sink Be Playing in the New Spider-Man?

Marvel Studios

Since Sink's casting in Brand New Day, the guesses on which character she's portraying have run wild. Fans have linked her to Mary Jane Watson, Gwen Stacy, Firestar, and even obscure villains such as Shathra. The loudest theory, and the one that keeps coming back, is that she is playing Jean Grey, the X-Men member who could mark the start of Marvel Studios’ mutant era on the big screen.

Set photos from October 2025 confirmed Sink has red hair in the film, a detail that fed the Jean Grey talk further. The Brand New Day trailer portrays her using psychic powers, adding major fuel to rumors that she is playing the powerful mutant. At one point in the trailer, Sink's character is restrained in a chair, which frames her as a likely foe rather than a friend.

The secrecy revolving around the character points to a big reveal. The studio loves to guard its largest secrets, and hiding a supporting player this hard for this long says a lot. If Sink's role were small, there would be no reason to scrub her name from trailers, set photos, and other promo material. The effort to keep her hidden suggests the payoff is meant to be huge.

This is where the Jean Grey theory gets stronger. Marvel Studios is moving toward an X-Men reboot, and slipping a major mutant into a Spider-Man film would be a great way to plant that flag before the X-Men get their own movie. A reveal like that works best as a surprise in a theater. It feels like Marvel is saving a mind-boggling plot twist that we might not be ready for. With Cryptic saying Sink's character remains mysterious for most of the movie, her true motivations and identity could serve as the climax of the film's third act.