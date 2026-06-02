Man of Tomorrow Set Photos Share First Look At Superman In Sequel

New set photos from Man of Tomorrow have arrived online, giving fans their first look at David Corenswet back as Superman for the sequel. The film follows last year's Superman, with James Gunn returning to write and direct while DC Studios keeps building its new cinematic universe. Filming is underway in Atlanta, Georgia, and the city is standing in for Metropolis.

The new images show Corenswet's Man of Steel hovering above a city street at night. The part fans keep talking about, though, is the suit. Apart from what might be a slightly different cape, Corenswet seems to be wearing the same exact costume from the first movie.

The look stays close to the suit Gunn introduced in 2025, right down to the red trunks and the blue base. There were already signs that the production planned to reuse the original costume. Back in October 2025, Corenswet's Superman suit went missing from the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood exhibit, and a notice in its place said the costume was in use for production. Fans spotted the empty display and shared it online, which kicked off plenty of guesses about what was filming.

This set photo follows another exciting reveal from the day before. Gunn shared the first official look at Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in his green and purple Warsuit, offering an early taste of the armor heading to the big screen.

Superman's Returning Suit Fits Man of Tomorrow

Superhero sequels almost always hand the hero a fresh costume. The MCU's Spider-Man gets a new look nearly every outing, and Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight films redesigned Batman's armor as the trilogy went on. A lot of that comes down to selling more toys, since a tweaked suit means new merchandise to push. Gunn looks set to skip that route, though.

Keeping the suit fits how Gunn talked about the design in the first place. He put real thought into making the costume look friendly and approachable, wanting kids to feel safe around the character instead of scared of him. Reusing it keeps that intact and saves the production from designing a brand-new outfit so soon after the last one.

Also, with a huge threat like Brainiac on the horizon, the world needs hope more than ever. This Superman costume is bright and echoes that masterfully. It's perfect for Man of Tomorrow's story, and it makes sense that Gunn wants to keep it.

Will Superman Get a Costume Change in the DCU?

Gunn is not making one or two Superman movies and walking away. The DCU is a long-term plan, and Corenswet has said he is already under contract for more, with the Man of Steel expected to turn up across multiple projects as the franchise eventually grows toward a Justice League team-up. It's just a matter of time before a costume change creeps in, because the longer a hero hangs around, the more tempting a refresh becomes.

The comics give Gunn enough material to switch things up if he ever wants to. Superman has worn different outfits during major story turns, like the black recovery suit he came back in after dying, or the short-lived electric blue costume from the 1990s. Those changes were tied to specific arcs. When Superman's look changes on the page, the story is usually the reason.

So, will a costume change happen? Probably not a full overhaul, at least not soon. Small practical tweaks are likely as the role demands them, and a bigger redesign only feels plausible if a future story calls for it.