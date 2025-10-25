David Corenswet’s Superman Costume Secretly Removed From WB Display For ‘Production’

Warner Bros took David Corenswet's Superman costume out of the public eye, as a change in a public exhibit indicated a potential production update for DC Studios. After earning rave reviews for his performance as the Man of Steel, Corenswet's future as Clark Kent in James Gunn's new DCU is starting to take shape. While he will be back on the big screen within the next couple of years, a new update has fans wondering if there will be more from him before that time.

Warner Bros. recently removed David Corenswet's Superman costume from the Superman Exhibit on the company's studio tour. X user @outergrace shared an image of the Superman portion of the exhibit, which features multiple costumes used in DC Studios' summer blockbuster. However, Corenswet's Superman suit (which boasts a new "S" on the chest) was not there; in its place was a placard that read, "Superman costume currently being used by production."

As seen in the picture below, Warner Bros. put costumes for Lois Lane, Clark Kent, Superman, and Lex Luthor on display surrounding the film's title card. Now, every costume except Corenswet's superhero threads is still there:

Corenswet made his DCU debut in Superman, the first new movie in DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's new franchise. Also starring Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, and Skylar Gisondo, the film highlights Clark Kent in his early days as a reporter and three years into his as Superman, culminating in his first major public battle against Lex Luthor. Superman is now streaming on HBO Max.

What Is Warner Bros. Doing With David Corenswet's Superman Costume?

Warner Bros. clearly has big plans for Superman across the DCU's future, which makes plenty of sense considering he is the biggest name in the original DC Comics source material. Now, with Warner Bros. taking back possession of David Corenswet's costume, it begs the question of where and when the hero will pop back up on the big or small screen.

The Superman star may be in line for a cameo in one of DC's 2026 projects, two of those being Lanterns on HBO Max and Supergirl in theaters in June. While the more likely option is Supergirl after Milly Alcock had a short cameo at the end of Corenswet's Superman movie, both projects could be viable options for where Clark Kent's story will continue.

Additionally, Warner Bros. may not have plans to use the suit on screen for a while, instead using it for reference for a new costume to make for Corenswet. Considering how often superhero movie sequels bring new costumes for their leading heroes, the studio may be using Corenswet's original Man of Steel costume as a reference to create something new for Man of Tomorrow.

Whether the suit returns to this exhibit is unknown, but as Gunn continues developing Superman's story in the DCU, fans will be on the lookout for where he shows up next.