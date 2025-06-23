Superman is already flying high ahead of its theatrical debut. Thanks to early previews, audiences already have an idea of what to expect from James Gunn's vision, and one particular takeaway is making waves online.

While Superman isn't set to release until July 11, Warner Bros. hosted a 30-minute preview of the DC Studios blockbuster in Manila. While full reviews won't land online until closer to the film's premiere, preview attendees shared their reactions online, praising Superman's stunning visuals and imagery.

DC Studios

Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, Superman follows the Man of Steel during his early years in Metropolis and in an established world already populated by monsters and metahumans. The 2025 film is also the first theatrical release within Warner Bros.' new DC Universe and its Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters (and whose 11th movie was just announced?)

DC Studios

Check out fans' reviews and impressions from Manila's 30-minute Superman preview below:

On X, @migomegamig described James Gunn's Superman as "BEAUTIFUL" and noted how quickly the preview flew by:

"No way I saw the first 30 minutes of 'Superman' after feeling so hopeless the entire day. Needless to say it was DAMN BEAUTIFUL. Time absolutely flew by… AND SUPERMAN HIMSELF AND THE CAST WAS RIGHT IN FRONT OF ME. Look Up!"

Major Group's @goodjoeth specifically applauded the flying scene from Superman, saying, "you can feel the speed," and "IMAX is a must:"

"Holy… just saw 30 min of 'Superman' the fly scene is unique and you can feel the speed of Superman IMAX is a must for this movie"

More high praise came from @Seany_Matt, who posted James Gunn has "DONE IT," describing the preview footage as "AMAZING:"

"I GOT THE CHANCE TO WATCH THE FIRST 30 MINS OF 'SUPERMAN' AND IT WAS AMAZING!!! @corenswet @JamesGunn HAS DONE IT, SUPER STOKED FOR THIS ONE!!!"

AJ Sison on X described the Superman preview footage as an "absolute visual treat," and further added to the conversation that audiences should see it in IMAX:

"HOLY SHIT! I CAN’T SAY ANYTHING ELSE ABOUT THE FIRST THIRTY MINUTES OF 'SUPERMAN' BUT HOLY SHIT, EPIC! An absolute visual treat. Definitely best experienced in IMAX. Felt so lucky to have my Funko Pops signed by the cast during yesterday’s fan meet. Super worth it!"

Finally, in a post on X, GeekCulture.co described Superman as "watching the comics come to life," noting the film's "vibrant colors" and "masterfully crafted sequences."

Why Visual Effects Praise Is What Superman Needs

A big question leading up to DC Studios' Superman was how the film's visuals would look. Due to the character's long legacy in both comics and film—complete with gravity-defying flights—and the fact that it follows the prior DCU’s notably muted color palette, fans were curious about this movie's visual direction.

Also, with James Gunn at the helm and known for his bold, saturated aesthetic, it wasn’t clear until marketing kicked off just what his Superman would look like and if it would resonate with fans.

Therefore, these glowing impressions commending the film's look and visual effects are a huge win for the DC Studios team, especially on the heels of of James Gunn's cutting a controversial moment from a Superman trailer, which the director admitted "wasn't a finished visual effects shot" and "kind of got by me."

If the movie's stunning visuals continue to be the consensus ahead of its debut, not only will this news likely boost ticket sales, but also confidence in James Gunn and Peter Safran's other upcoming projects and their unfolding DC Universe.

Check out the nine biggest Superman rumors James Gunn debunked here!

Superman arrives in theaters on Friday, July 11.