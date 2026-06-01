James Gunn Reveals First Official Look At Lex Luthor’s Warsuit For Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow

The first look at Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor and his major costume update for Man of Tomorrow has finally been revealed by James Gunn and DC Studios. Having almost torn Metropolis in half in Superman and formed a partnership with Rick Flag Sr. to build the Salvation prison in Peacemaker Season 2, Lex Luthor is stepping up to a leading, somewhat heroic role in Man of Tomorrow.

As DC Studios continues shooting Man of Tomorrow in Atlanta, James Gunn took to X to share the first look at Nicholas Hoult suited up as Lex Luthor in his brand new warsuit, saying, "Fit check. Live from the set of Man of Tomorrow."

Responding to fans on Threads, Gunn confirmed that Luthor's warsuit will be "100% practical" in Man of Tomorrow. He noted that Hoult "can move incredibly well" in his new warsuit while also noting that he has "added unbreakable Lexiglas" to protect his head, which is usually uncovered in the comics:

"He can move incredibly well. It's unbelievably mobile. And yeah, in the movie version, he's added unbreakable Lexiglas™."

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Luthor will wear the high-tech armor in Man of Tomorrow as he teams up with David Corenswet's Superman to fight Lars Eidinger's Brainiac. The iconic warsuit is bound to be heavily armored and armed with destructive weapons, placing him on a closer footing to Superman and allowing him to face alien threats.

Notably, the Superman villain's new warsuit has no LuthorCorp logo attached, but instead an ARGUS one branded across the chest, suggesting that Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. may have aided Luthor in acquiring or building his new armor.

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James Gunn touted Lex Luthor's new green and purple warsuit in concept art released alongside Man of Tomorrow's announcement. The supergenius' new warsuit is one of four ways that the Superman sequel will make DC movie history.

Clearly, DC Studios has made some revisions to Luthor's warsuit in taking it from concept art to live-action, although, as it was, the outfit wasn't consistent between the multiple artists' designs that were shared.

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The battle-ready warsuit won't be Luthor's only costume in Man of Tomorrow, as the billionaire villain is expected to begin the DCU flick in prison, and with it, an orange jumpsuit, picking up from his last-seen whereabouts in Peacemaker.

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David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult will lead the charge in Man of Tomorrow on July 9 alongside Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, Lars Eidinger's Brainiac, Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr., Aaron Pierre's John Stewart, and more DCU superstars.

Why Lex Luthor's Warsuit Is Key to Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Throughout Superman, Lex Luthor fought through Ultraman's fists, commanding his grunt clone of the Man of Steel in combat. Now that Ultraman is off the table after being hurled into a black hole, Luthor needs a new way to go toe-to-toe with the DCU's greatest threats, which comes through his new warsuit.

It's easy to imagine Luthor's new armor functioning something like an Iron Man MCU suit, granting the wearer enhanced strength and durability, along with the ability to fly and fire energy projectiles. Those powers will undoubtedly be necessary in Man of Tomorrow to help Luthor match Brainiac's forces.

While Luthor will be teaming up with his greatest adversary, Superman, in Man of Tomorrow, putting aside their differences to protect Earth from alien attack, it would be surprising if they don't face off with each other for Round 2. If that is the case, perhaps Luthor's new warsuit is kitted out with Kryptonite weaponry as well.

One has to wonder about the potential ramifications of Luthor playing an instrumental role in defeating Brainiac. Perhaps such a victory could help sway public opinion in his favor again after Superman's events, setting up a run for U.S. president, something that has happened multiple times in DC storytelling.