Warner Bros. Confirms 5 Next Movies on James Gunn's DC Slate

The next handful of movies in the DC slate under DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn are now set for development and release. The new DC Universe is still in its early stages, with only three projects having been released in theaters and on HBO Max as of early 2026. However, looking forward, plenty of new stories have yet to make their debut, which will expand this franchise to new heights.

Warner Bros. took the stage for a panel at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday, April 14. Here, DC Studios (which is under Warner Bros.' purview) had its own section to confirm the next five theatrical releases that will debut within the DC Universe and the studio's Elseworlds slate.

The first movie in this upcoming slate is Supergirl, which is set to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2026. Starring Milly Alcock as the titular Kara Zor-El, this movie will take inspiration from Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow run from DC Comics, showing Kara helping a young alien girl get revenge for the deaths of her parents on an intergalactic adventure alongside Krypto the Super-dog.

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Following Supergirl, Clayface (directed by James Watkins) will get its theatrical debut on October 23, 2026. Tom Rhys Harries will make his superhero movie debut as Matt Hagen, who will turn into a clay-based monster through a scientific experiment after his face is mauled and disfigured by a gangster. In a trailer shown exclusively at CinemaCon, footage showed Hagen before his accident and teased his transformation into Clayface, highlighting some of his shapeshifting abilities

At the end of the panel, Warner Bros. shared a long list of movies being released after this year in a "2027 and Beyond" section. This started off with Man of Tomorrow, James Gunn's sequel to 2025's Superman. Starring David Corenswet (Superman), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Superman and Luthor will be forced to unite to take down a greater threat when Lars Eidinger's Brainiac enters the picture.

After the Superman sequel, DC will move to its Elseworlds slate with The Batman - Part II on October 1, 2027 (although it was omitted from Warner Bros.' 2027 sizzle reel). While story details have not been revealed, Matt Reeves will return as the director, and the cast will feature Robert Pattinson (Batman), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), Jeffrey Wright (Jim Gordon), Scarlett Johansson, and Sebastian Stan.

DC Studios

The last film teased in this section was the animated Dynamic Duo, which is expected to debut in theaters on June 30, 2028. Directed by Arthur Mintz, this movie will pit two of DC's most famous Robins (Dick Grayson and Jason Todd) working through their different visions for the future, leading them to team up with each other to fight unknown challenges.

What Else is Coming in DC Studios' Future?

Warner Bros.

While DC Studios does not have official release dates set for any movies beyond 2028, plenty of other films are in the early stages of development. The one that arguably has the most questions surrounding it is The Brave and the Bold, the DCU's first live-action Batman movie, directed by Andy Muschietti. Focused largely on the antics of the Bat-family, this film will introduce the next actor to play the Caped Crusader, but updates on development have been few and far between.

Also, in 2025, James Gunn confirmed that a Wonder Woman movie was in the early stages of development, setting up Diana Prince's debut before her eventual inclusion in the Justice League. This role will also be highly sought after following Gal Gadot's time in the DCEU, returning to the world of the Amazons and Themyscira to detail Diana's evolution into an ultra-powerful heroine.

Other movies in various stages of development for DC include Teen Titans, The Authority, and Swamp Thing, all of which are expected to be part of James Gunn's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. Eventually, fans expect to get news on movies for other Justice League heroes and, later, a Justice League team-up movie. However, with the franchise off to a slower start than many expected in terms of quantity, those updates may not be ready to announce for some time.