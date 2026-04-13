HBO Max Confirms DC's Latest TV Show Release Ahead of James Gunn's Big 2026 DCU Slate

HBO Max has new episodes of DC superhero material ready to roll before James Gunn continues with his 2026 DCU slate. Gunn has major plans for the ever-evolving DC Universe, with at least two live-action movies and a live-action streaming series unveiling in the coming months.

Eight episodes of Teen Titans GO! (Season 9, Episodes 33-40) were released on HBO Max on April 5. These episodes first aired on Cartoon Network from November 22, 2025, to March 14, 2026, before being released in batches on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. Animation

These episodes feature wild storylines for the main cast, including a banishment to the Elseworlds that forces the quintet to work their way back to the main DC universe timeline. The group also interacts with Suicide Squad leader Amanda Waller and another team, the Bacon Brothers, in other episodes.

Warner Bros. Animation

Teen Titans GO! features the voices of Scott Menville (Robin), Hynden Walch (Starfire), Tara Strong (Raven), Khary Payton (Cyborg), and Greg Cipes (Beast Boy). The series has over 400 episodes and was renewed for a 10th season.

This comes ahead of an exciting slate of projects coming from the DC Universe in 2026, all of which will eventually come to HBO Max. This starts off with Craig Gillespie's Supergirl, which will star Milly Alcock and bring Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow story from the comics to the big screen. Here, Kara Zor-El goes on a wild intergalactic journey to celebrate her 23rd birthday, only to meet a young girl named Ruthye and be thrust into a quest for revenge. The film will be released in theaters on June 26 and will likely debut on HBO Max sometime in August or September.

DC Studios

Following Supergirl, HBO Max will debut the Lanterns series, starring Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan. Focusing on Stewart's early days training to be a Green Lantern, the show will pit him and Jordan into the middle of a strange investigation in Nebraska after people start turning up dead across the city. Lanterns is set to arrive on HBO Max in August 2026, where it will stream for the foreseeable future.

DC Studios

Finally, the year will conclude for DC Studios with James Watkins' Clayface, the DC Universe's first horror movie. Starring Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, his leading character will sustain traumatic injuries after being disfigured by a gangster, leading to him undergoing an experiment that turns him into a clay-based monster. Clayface comes to theaters on October 23, and it should be available to stream on HBO Max in December 2026 or January 2027.

DC Comics

The DC Universe already has three projects in early stages, all streaming on HBO Max: Creature Commandos (2024), Superman (2025), and Peacemaker Season 2 (2025).

What Else Is Planned for the DC Universe?

DC Studios

While the DCU's upcoming slate of projects beyond 2026 is still being finalized, the franchise has more than a few exciting movies and TV shows in the works.

The studio already has a July 9, 2027, release date for Man of Tomorrow, which will see Superman and Lex Luthor team up to fight Brainiac, one of the DCU's most terrifying villains yet. Also bringing back Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and more, this film will soar into theaters just about two years after the first Superman movie.

Additionally, plans are still in place for two new Batman movies (The Batman: Part II and The Brave and the Bold) and a live-action Teen Titans movie. Furthermore, Gunn is working on another live-action Wonder Woman movie, but details on production and casting are still being kept under wraps.