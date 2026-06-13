Avengers: Doomsday Will Feature 7 Fantastic Four Characters (Confirmed)

The Fantastic Four will be well-represented in Avengers: Doomsday when it hits theaters on December 18. Along with the Avengers from Earth-616 and the legacy X-Men from an undesignated universe, Earth-828's version of Marvel's First Family is finally set to join the greater MCU.

Seven characters from The Fantastic Four: First Steps are confirmed for roles in Avengers: Doomsday. New Rockstars' Eric Voss reported on the Doomsday trailer shown at CinemaCon 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In it, he noted that HERBIE is next to Reed Richards at the X-Manstion, confirming the fan-favorite robotic assistant's return to the MCU.

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Introduced in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, HERBIE (Humanoid Experimental Robot B-Type Integrated Electronics) is the titular team's assistant, created by Reed Richards. He debuted in Marvel Comics in Fantastic Four #209, released in August 1979. Similarly depicted in the MCU, HERBIE assists the Fantastic Four with everyday needs at the Baxter Building and on their missions, accompanying them to outer space when they face Galactus.



HERBIE will be one of several Fantastic Four-related characters involved in Doomsday. Next up is Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic (expected to play a major role in the movie), described as the smartest man in the universe. Along with elastic abilities that allow him to stretch and morph his body, he is the brains behind the team's technology, using his smarts to protect his family and the world from danger.

Right beside him is the team's main leader, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, played by Vanessa Kirby. Known for her ability to become invisible and create force fields, Sue is also the team's public leader, working with the Future Foundation and informing the public in Earth-828 about the team's missions.

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Sue's brother, Johnny Storm (played by Joseph Quinn), will also play a big role in Avengers: Doomsday after his debut in The Fantastic Four. Along with his pyrokinetic superpowers, Johnny is an accomplished astronaut and scientist in his own right, while still being the classic ladies' man fans know and love from the comics.

Rounding out the core Fantastic Four team is Ebon Moss-Bachrach's Ben Grimm/The Thing, giving the actor his second MCU role after playing David Leiberman/Micro in Season 1 of The Punisher on Netflix. Ben is the team's best pilot, and with his body made entirely of rock, he is also the team's strongest member physically.

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Given the Doomsday title, it is no surprise that the movie's villain will be Victor von Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. (best known for playing Iron Man). While Downey only made a short cameo in The Fantastic Four: First Steps (which did not show his face), he will be the main character in Doomsday, threatening to end the multiverse and everyone in it.

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Finally, The Fantastic Four introduced the first live-action version of Franklin Richards, who was a baby for half the movie and about four years old in the post-credits scene. Doom is expected to try to use Franklin to accomplish his goals in Doomsday, as Franklin is regarded as potentially the most powerful being in the entire universe. While the full extent of his powers has not yet been shown, in the comics, he is known to be able to warp reality on a cosmic scale, create pocket realities, and use telepathy.

The Fantastic Four's Expected Role in Avengers: Doomsday

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The Fantastic Four are expected to be major players in Doomsday's plot, especially with Downey's Doctor Doom serving as the movie's main character. The fourth trailer for the new movie teased the team's introduction to Earth-616, showing Ben Grimm shaking hands with Winston Duke's M'Baku somewhere in Wakanda after the Four come over from their own universe.

The movie's CinemaCon trailer also revealed that Sue Storm is in Wakanda with Ben Grimm, along with Bucky Barnes, Joaquin Torres, and potentially other Avengers. While it is still unclear how Johnny Storm and Reed Richards fit into the greater story, it seems clear that Doomsday will do everything it can to integrate this quartet with the already-established Avengers.

Also in question is how the relationship between Reed Richards and Doctor Doom will be depicted, as they are known for having one of the most complex relationships in all of comics. That bond is sure to be a major focal point of the plot, even with so much else going on, meaning Pascal and Downey should share plenty of screentime together.