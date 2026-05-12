'Avengers: Doomsday' Officially Places Chris Evans Over Chris Hemsworth On New Cast Billing Order, Seemingly Confirming Steve Rogers' 2nd Main Character Status In Movie

The official cast billing order for Avengers: Doomsday has revealed that Chris Evans ranks above Chris Hemsworth, locking in Steve Rogers for another commanding role. Coming out of CinemaCon 2026, this is no small news; billing order has long been Hollywood's clearest signal of a character's prominence on screen. The update comes as Doomsday continues to lean heavily into its identity as a successor to Endgame, framing Evans' return not as a cameo, but as a central piece of the story.

As confirmed at CinemaCon 2026, the official Avengers: Doomsday billing order opens with no surprise at the top, as Robert Downey Jr. claims first billing once again, fitting for the film's marquee star, making his long-awaited return to the MCU not as a resurrected Tony Stark, but as the iconic villain, Doctor Doom.

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Chris Evans follows in second, which might surprise a lot of people after he got his perfect goodbye in Avengers: Endgame. It turns out Steve Rogers, who got his own personal teaser back in December 2025, isn't just a cameo: he's at the center of the story.

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Possibly the most notable detail of the Doomsday cast billing is Chris Hemsworth landing third, especially considering Thor was one of the more prominently featured heroes in the film's first trailer, but fans should not let that early footage overshadow just how central Steve Rogers appears to be to this story.

Once revealed online, audiences will get to experience the closing moment of Steve reappearing to Thor's shock, which should be seen as the beginning of another epic team-up.

In terms of how Steve is even back, there's a new theory going around that when he stayed in the past at the end of Endgame, he inadvertently created the Fantastic Four's Earth-838 universe, where he has been living a quiet life.

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Pedro Pascal comes in fourth, following the introduction of his Reed Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Given the elevated role, Reed will likely have a huge part in understanding the multiverse and what the core issue is with incursions.

While the comics are rich with adversarial history between Reed Richards and Victor Von Doom, that rivalry will likely take a back seat to the larger battle at hand in Doomsday, though that is no reason to count Mr. Fantastic out as a major force in the fight against him.

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Paul Rudd rounds out the top five in what shapes up to be his most significant appearance in the MCU to date, a somewhat surprising placement considering Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson, the current Captain America, sits just outside that group despite appearing to lead his own Avengers squad that includes Scott Lang.

The billing also teases an emotional element, given that Cassie Lang, played by Kathryn Newton, is confirmed to be back in the film, with a tender father-daughter moment teased in the CinemaCon trailer.

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One fun fact about the top five heroes in the Doomsday billing is that all of them have children. This may seem like a small detail, but based on the First Steps post-credit scene of Doom taking interesting Franklin, there seems to be some connection between the universe colliding and the lives of these kids.



Historically, the billing order in the Avengers films has told a story of its own. The shifts between Evans and Hemsworth over the years have reflected changing career trajectories and outside star power, with Hemsworth surging to second billing in Age of Ultron largely on mainstream momentum, even as Evans' The Winter Soldier outperformed Thor: The Dark World both critically and commercially.

Now, Evans is back in the top spot, despite not appearing in the MCU (outside of a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine) since Endgame, and Hemsworth got a fourth Thor film in 2022.

There was truly never a doubt that RDJ, Evans, and Hemsworth were going to be the top three, but adding on the fact that the Steve Rogers icon was present at Disney CinemaCon presentation, this could be more of a 1A and 1B situation, with Thor on the outside looking in.

What to Make of Thor and Steve Rogers' Role in Doomsday

Without Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Clint Barton, or Natasha Romanoff returning, few dynamics in Avengers: Doomsday carry more emotional gravity than the reunion of Steve Rogers and Thor.

The trailer's closing moment, in which Steve catches Mjolnir and greets Thor with a casual "Hey, pal," only for Thor to respond with "That's not possible," instantly became one of the most talked-about moments of CinemaCon 2026.

The theory behind that moment (via New Rockstars) makes it hit even harder. If Steve Rogers truly spent decades living in Earth-838 after the events of Endgame, he would be arriving in this conflict as a man who has already lost something, reportedly his own child, to the villain wearing his best friend's face.

In that trailer moment, Thor may be reacting to the full weight of what Steve's choice at the end of Endgame ultimately created: a universe that produced Doctor Doom.

That shared burden between two old friends, one who made a choice and one who must now live with its consequences alongside him, sets up Steve and Thor as the two central heroes of his fifth cinematic Avengers journey.