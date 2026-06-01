New Avengers Doomsday Merch Photos Officially Confirm 3 Worlds Colliding in Upcoming MCU Movie

The MCU's Multiverse Saga has introduced its fair share of alternate realities. Some are much nicer than others, but all of them offer endless possibilities for new stories and fresh takes on characters. The only problem is that they may be operating on borrowed time because the events of Avengers: Doomsday are all but guaranteed to put them on the chopping block.

While Doctor Doom's motivations in the upcoming team-up movie are still unclear, the prevailing theory is that he's looking to put the multiverse under his command and stop the incursions once and for all. But he's not the only one with skin in the game, as all of the MCU's heroes are also going to have opinions about what's right and wrong for the multiverse.

Doomsday's latest round of merchandise certainly paints that picture. A few of the items that will be on sale in the near future include logos for the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, which isn't a surprise because all three teams will grace the big screen come December. However, what is interesting is that the logos are colliding with one another, seemingly teasing a three-way conflict.

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The Doomsday trailer shown at CinemaCon certainly teased tension between the different groups. Shang-Chi and Gambit came to blows, while Mystique assumed Yelena Belova's appearance, likely in an attempt to get the edge in a fight. Of course, heroes using each other to blow off some steam isn't anything new; the original Avengers did it all the time. The second merchandise photo features the same image of the three Marvel symbols merging and includes text that says 'Worlds Collide'.



Marvel Studios

Like the Secret Wars comic that Doomsday and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, take inspiration from, the root of the issue will likely be the needs of the many versus the needs of the few. If worlds start falling, it's going to be hard for even the most stand-up individuals to stay selfless. After all, the Avengers might have the same goal as the Fantastic Four, but they call different worlds home. And as soon as the fight becomes a losing cause, self-preservation will kick in.

In fact, if a certain rumor is to be believed, one of Doomsday's most important teams will be on the offensive before the Marvel Studios logo even appears on screen.

Avengers: Doomsday's New Merch Could Confirm A Dark X-Men Rumor

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Ahead of the release of every Marvel Studios production, speculation takes the internet by storm. It becomes difficult to recognize fact from fiction, especially when there are countless accounts on social media posing as insiders. The lead-up to Doomsday has been particularly rough because, what feels like every other day, another rumor pops up that contradicts a different one.

Kevin Feige and Co. are probably happy to keep people guessing. However, even they can slip up from time to time, especially as a project's marketing ramps up. What this particular batch of Doomsday merchandise does is pour fuel on a rumor from user MyTimeToShineHello, who painted a grim picture about the X-Men back in February, describing them as "broken."

"The X-Men in Avengers Doomsday have survived countless Incursions, each one nearly wiping out their universe. They’re exhausted, broken, and have sacrificed everything. Every Incursion forces them to send their members to another Earth to battle its defenders and erase that universe from existence before it destroys theirs."

If those words are accurate, it would certainly explain why the Avengers are ready to throw down once they arrive on the X-Men's Earth; they think they're coming face-to-face with foes, not friends. And maybe Sam Wilson and the rest give it the old college try and attempt to help the mutants see the error of their ways. There's still no guarantee that big speeches will have any effect.

It's also important to discuss the Fantastic Four's mindset heading into Doomsday. The last time a member of the team appeared, Susan Storm watched as Doom introduced himself to her son, Franklin Richards. The Fantastic Four: First Steps didn't show the outcome of that interaction, meaning Marvel's First Family's only order of business could be retrieving one of their own and getting out of dodge.

Reed Richards isn't one to beat around the bush, either. If he sees the logic in the X-Men's thinking, there's a chance he stands with them and decides that he will fight anyone, including the Avengers, if they get in his way. He confirmed a willingness to act that way in First Steps when he launched a program to stop crimes before they happened on Earth-828.

At the end of the day, all options are on the table in Doomsday, a message that the film's merchandise is doubling down on. As much as the movie seems like an everyone-versus-Doctor Doom story, the reality is that fights for survival are rarely so black-and-white.