Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Adding 7th Superhero Team (And They Are Crucial)

Avengers: Doomsday is setting up to be a major undertaking. Not only is Marvel Studios calling in as many big guns as it can for the highly anticipated team-up movie, but it also has to go out of its way to set the stage for its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars.

For as long as it's been around, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has refused to make a fuss about teams. Anyone who fought alongside Iron Man, Captain America, and their allies was considered an Avenger. However, with a new day dawning, ambiguity is going out the window. Not even two long-time friends, Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, can get on the same page about who gets to use the Avengers name.

Well, those old fogies are in for a rude awakening because a third Avengers team is about to take the stage. According to The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez, the Young Avengers have a major role in Doomsday, supporting the rest of the good guys and potentially walking them through the inner workings of the multiverse, a la Ant-Man in Avengers: Endgame.

Bringing the Young Avengers into the fold makes sense, as Kamala Khan started putting her own team together at the end of The Marvels when she recruited Kate Bishop. But building a roster is only half the battle because Doomsday's latest addition will have to fight against several heavyweights for screen time.

Every Superhero Team Set To Appear in Avengers: Doomsday

Thunderbolts

Marvel Studios

The expectations weren't high for Yelena Belova and co. heading into Thunderbolts*. However, they proved they could take the bull by the horns and save the world from being absorbed by a dark entity. All the sketchy work paid off as the Thunderbolts ended their first adventure by becoming the New Avengers.

Serving as Earth-616's most public protectors will give the New Avengers a leg up when the fists start flying in Doomsday. How long they stay at the top of the power rankings remains to be seen, but having Sentry in their corner certainly doesn't hurt their case.

Avengers

Marvel Studios

Outside of public backlash, the biggest threat to the New Avengers is Sam Wilson, the current Captain America. He wants to start a team of his own, and as the Thunderbolts* post-credits scene proves, it's not as simple as getting a few heroes in a room together. Regardless, Sam is sure to get back on the horse in Doomsday and knock some heads with his pals.

The presentation that the Walt Disney Company delivered at the Professional Cinema Days in Italy in December 2025 teased that Sam would be joining forces with Thor, Ant-Man, Shang-Chi, Falcon, and Loki, who, of course, turned over a new leaf in the second season of his Disney+ series. There are few lineups in the MCU as formidable as that one.

Fantastic 4

Marvel Studios

One Doomsday team that won't have any issues with internal politics is the Fantastic Four. Following the events of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, every member of the group knows their role, including Johnny Storm, who proved to everyone that there's more to him than meets the eye. But he, like the other members of his family, is going to be extra fired up in his second big-screen appearance.

Doctor Doom came after Franklin Richards in the post-credits scene of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. While the brief moment failed to reveal what the villain is after, his agenda is sure to be nefarious, and that's enough to put him at odds with Marvel's First Family.

Wakandans

Marvel Studios

Speaking of the Fantastic Four, the fourth teaser for Doomsday showed Ben Grimm meeting King M'Baku of Wakanda. Sadly, they only had time to exchange pleasantries. However, it won't take long for Grimm to realize that making an ally out of Wakanda is a smart move. After all, not only is the country technologically advanced, but it also has its own resident hero, the Black Panther.

Shuri is still reeling from the losses she suffered in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Fortunately, helping save the multiverse from certain doom will serve as a great distraction and help her grow into her own as a hero.

X-Men

Marvel Studios

All the teams that have appeared on this list thus far call Earth-616 home. That isn't the case for the X-Men, as they hail from an alternate reality where mutants are at the top of the superhero food chain. Doomsday's third teaser reveals that Magneto and Professor X are on the same page this time around, which will make the X-Men a unique challenge for Doom.

The older members of the team won't have to do all the heavy lifting, though. Cyclops is ready to lead the X-Men into battle, and he'll have Beast, Nightcrawler, Mystique, and Gambit by his side.

Doctor Doom

Marvel Studios

With six teams full of good guys on the board, Doomsday's villain has his work cut out for him. Fortunately for Doom, he has one of the biggest minds in the multiverse and a great set of skills to boot. He probably won't need much help once he gets the ball rolling, but that doesn't mean he won't get any.

The multiverse is full of evildoers who probably would rather pledge allegiance to Doom than cease to exist. Any one of them could come to the aid of Robert Downey Jr.'s character when the time is right.