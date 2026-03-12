Peacemaker Season 3 Finally Gets A Positive Update From Jennifer Holland

Peacemaker Season 3 might not be out of the question after all, according to James Gunn's wife and Emilia Harcourt actress Jennifer Holland. Fans are eager to see what comes next for the Peacemaker crew after the Season 2 cliffhanger saw Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. trapped John Cena's anti-hero in his metahuman prison Salvation while the rest of the 11th Street Kids formed Checkmate. The series was previously confirmed to set up next year's Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow, but many are still hopeful for a third season from creator James Gunn.

Speaking with MUSE TV on the red carpet at the 53rd Saturn Awards, Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland addressed the series' future and potential for Season 3, which has previously been stated to be unlikely.

She first reminded fans of the general structure behind James Gunn's DCU that is filled with "interconnected storylines" that see projects play off each other, even if fans don't have to "watch everything to understand:"

"I mean, there's a lot going on at DC right now. The thing that's difficult is that there's a lot of interconnected storylines, they have a lot of projects going on, and they're not nescesarily telling stories where you have to watch everything to understand what's going on in the larger world."

Holland seemed to offer a glimmer of hope for Peacemaker Season 3, hinting that its potential storyline "revolves around things that might happen before it" in other DCU projects that may play off Season 2's cliffhanger:

"But, because of that, the potential of Peacemaker Season 3 kind of revolves around things that might happen before it. So we'll see what happens."

Gunn was asked whether Peacemaker Season 3 was on the table around the finale's release, at which point he said "never say never," but was clear that, for the time being, the finale was "about the wider DCU and other stories:"

"No, this is about the wider DCU and other stories in which this will play out right now. That doesn’t mean that there won’t be. I don’t want to never say never, but right now, no, this is about the future of the DCU. It’s an important character."

Many are convinced that Peacemaker Season 2 was setting up Man of Tomorrow, James Gunn's next DCU blockbuster. The villainous duo behind Salvation, Lex Luthor and Rick Flag Sr., are both confirmed to have major roles in next year's Superman sequel, suggesting Salvation may play a key part.

Furthermore, recent rumors stated that John Cena's Peacemaker will enjoy his next DCU appearance in 2027, coming back for Man of Tomorrow after his Superman cameo and HBO Max sophomore season. If that proves true, Peacemaker may be freed from his alternate-universe prison in the flick.

Will Peacemaker Season 3 Actually Ever Happen?

DC Studios

Jennifer Holland recently confirmed at the Saturn Awards that, as much as he would deny it, Peacemaker is James Gunn's favorite DCU project. That could bolster the chances that he circles back to Peacemaker at some point in the future, once the Salvation storyline is resolved in another movie or show.

Gunn's commitments to the wider DCU already led him to pass off writing duties for Creature Commandos Season 2, despite scripting every episode of the first outing. Similarly, the filmmaker stepped back to direct only three episodes in Peacemaker's second season, down from five in its freshman run.

While the superhero genre veteran clearly has a softspot for Peacemaker and his new Checkmate crew, his role as DC Studios' co-CEO may force him to be objective and prioritize bigger projects instead. And, if he is so attached to the Peacemaker cast and crew, he may be hesitant to pass it off to another filmmaker, even if it was the only way to make Season 3 a reality.

If Peacemaker Season 3 ever happens, fans shouldn't expect it to be anytime soon, as Gunn will be busy with Man of Tomorrow until July 2027. There's also the question of how Warner Bros.' sale to Paramount will impact the DCU, but it seems the current DC Studios status quo is safe for the time being.