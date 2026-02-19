Marvel Studios Won't Release 'Young Avengers' Until After 1 Crucial Event (Report)

Marvel Studios' upcoming Young Avengers project is reportedly not ready for release until after one of the MCU's biggest events. The Young Avengers finally seem primed for an MCU team-up after more than a decade of setup in other movies and Disney+ projects. Unfortunately, even after all that preparation, their debut is still being held back.

Marvel Studios will not release its Young Avengers Disney+ series until after Avengers: Secret Wars. According to insider Daniel Richtman, Marvel plans to have both this show (which will use the team's Champions moniker) and Strange Academy take place after the sixth Avengers movie. There is also a possibility that they could both "run for multiple seasons:"

"'Champions' and 'Strange Academy' will take place after Secret Wars and could run for multiple seasons."

Unfortunately, while the Young Avengers project on Disney+ seems fairly certain to happen, this report indicates it will be at least two more years until it is released. This may be a disappointment for many MCU fans, as the franchise has consistently introduced new potential Young Avengers stars across Marvel's run on Disney+. With Avengers: Secret Wars set for release on December 17, 2027, fans should not expect the Young Avengers show until 2028 or later.

As of writing, Marvel Studios has not confirmed or announced a Young Avengers project, but it is expected to be a Disney+ series. While the cast is unknown, Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop and Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan may play leadership roles for the team.

How Young Avengers' Delay May Help Project

Marvel Comics

The end of the Multiverse Saga already has plenty to focus on, as legacy heroes from across the Marvel timeline will take center stage next to the MCU's best in the next two Avengers movies. Once many of them take their curtain call in Avengers: Secret Wars, along with a possible timeline reset, the runway will be open for characters like the Young Avengers.

The question moving forward is whether this delay will age up the actors playing the Young Avengers too much as they grow into adults. Hailee Steinfeld is prepping for the birth of her first child later this year, and stars like Kathryn Newton (Cassie Lang) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart) are in their late 20s as well.

Considering Marvel hopes to feature the Young Avengers for multiple years, Phase 7 and beyond will be the perfect place for them to shine together as a team. The fact that they will not have Doom or any other megavillains looming over them will also help, giving them smaller-scale challenges they can handle on their own.