Marvel Studios Chooses 2 MCU Heroes to Lead Its Young Avengers

A new report suggests the Young Avengers have found their Tony Stark and Captain America. Apparently, a new generation of MCU heroes is expected to assemble when Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars arrive in theaters, and fans are learning which two heroes will be leading the charge.

According to Alex Perez of The Cosmic Circus, both Ms. Marvel's Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Hawkeye's Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) are expected to be "co-leaders" of the Young Avengers in the Russo Brothers' upcoming Avengers blockbusters. Marvel Studios' roster of young heroes has been growing since the start of Phase 4 of the MCU; and in addition to Kate Bishop and Ms. Marvel, the MCU has introduced Wanda Maximoff's sons in Wandavision, a teenage Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, America Chavez in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Hulk's son, Skaar, revealed in She-Hulk, and more.

Marvel Studios

When asked if the two heroines will appear in Doomsday or Secret Wars and whether one will have a bigger role than the other, Perez responded, saying, "I'd say equal amounts. They're co-leaders of the team." Furthermore, when asked about Kate Bishop specifically, he described Hailee Steinfeld's hero as one of the main "heavy hitters" and "a leader of the Young Avengers:"

"Kate Bishop is going to be one of the main heavy hitters of the next saga as a leader of the Young Avengers."

Marvel Studios

Not only does this track with The Marvels post-credit scene where Kamala Khan attempts to recruit Kate Bishop in the style of Nick Fury, but it reinforces Alex Perez's previous confirmation that the Young Avengers are one of the teams expected to appear in Avengers 5. Then, as noted, Marvel Studios will continue their story into the next saga.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026 and featuring the New Avengers, Avengers, Wakandans, Fox X-Men, the Fantastic Four, and Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom. The film's sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars, arrives in theaters on December 17, 2027 as the final film of the Multiverse Saga.

Why Kate Bishop & Ms. Marvel Are Ready To Lead

Marvel Studios decision to choose Kate Bishop and Ms. Marvel as the leaders for the Young Avengers (or Champions due to Kate's age?) makes perfect sense. Hailee Steinfield is an established Hollywood star and fully capable of leading an ensemble cast. And, despite being new to the industry, Iman Vellani is one of the MCU's most popular talents and already made her big-screen debut in The Marvels alongside Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson where she stole the show.

These two characters and their respective talents bring something different to the table, as well as MCU fan support. Furthermore, technically, this team-up has already happened, just in animation. Marvel Zombies placed Kamala Khan at the center of the story where she began the series working alongside Riri Williams' Ironheart and her future co-leader, Kate Bishop (find out what critics major gripe with Marvel Zombies is here).