Zootopia 3 Gets Encouraging Release Update from Disney

Disney’s Zootopia franchise may have taken the long road to its record-breaking second chapter, but the studio’s top animation creatives are now signaling that fans won’t have to endure another near-decade wait for what comes next. A new update from one of the franchise’s key architects offers the most encouraging sign yet for Zootopia 3 and other future projects in the blockbuster franchise.

During a recent Q&A between Zootopia 2 co-director Jared Bush, who also serves as Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Weibo users (via Chinese entertainment outlet SINA), questions were addressed about the critically acclaimed Zootopia sequel, when fans can expect Zootopia 3, and how Disney is thinking about expanding the franchise's animal-centric world. The Disney executive's comments, translated and edited for clarity, paint a picture of a franchise with a clear direction for its future.

Zootopia 3’s Release Gap Will Be Much Shorter

Disney Animation

The biggest takeaway came when Bush and co-director Byron Howard were asked directly about the release timeline for the next installment in the Ginnifer Goodwin-led film series, essentially confirming that a Zootopia 3 is officially happening. They also addressed the nine-year gap between Zootopia, which was released in 2016, and Zootopia 2.

Question: “When is Zootopia 3 coming? We waited 9 years for the second one...” Jared Bush: “Byron is lazy; he likes to take his time (laughs).” Byron Howard: “I do like to take it slow, but 9 years was too long. We promise the next one won’t take that long.” Jared Bush: “Definitely less than 9 years. We are currently in the ‘idea exploration’ phase, which usually takes the first 2-3 years of a 5-year production cycle.”

If Zootopia 3 holds to Bush’s proposed schedule, a standard five-year pipeline would put Zootopia 3's release sometime around 2030, a dramatically shorter wait than fans experienced after the original film.

What Zootopia 3 Could Be About

Disney Animation

SINA also pressed the filmmakers on story clues, particularly speculation that Zootopia 3 could focus on an entirely new animal group. When asked about the speculation, Bush didn’t shut the idea down, giving a typical cryptic answer sure to get fans’ tongues wagging:

SINA: “Is Zootopia 3 confirmed to be about birds?” Jared Bush: “Good catch! We explored reptiles in the second movie, and since a bird feather appears at the end of Zootopia 2, I’d say it definitely means something.”

While far from a formal confirmation, Bush’s sly tease suggests Disney is continuing its pattern of using each sequel to explore a new biome and social structure within Zootopia’s sprawling animal metropolis. Birds would open up new visual and thematic possibilities while staying true to the franchise’s allegorical roots.

More Zootopia Beyond the Movies?

Disney Animation

Following Zootopia 2's critical acclaim, many fans have also wondered whether Disney plans to continue expanding the franchise through Disney+ projects like Zootopia+. When that idea was raised, Bush turned the question over to Howard, who gave an exciting and enthusiastic answer:

SINA: “Between movies, many fans also want to see some derivative content, such as short films and series. Will you continue to make something like ‘Zootopia+?’” Jared Bush: “That's interesting. What do you say, Byron?” Byron Howard: “To be honest, we're happy to expand on what we couldn't cover in the movie through animated shorts, because the world of Zootopia is so vast. There isn't enough time in the movie, and all it takes for someone to make a good short story is a good idea.”

Howard also spoke to the success of Zootopia+, praised Mr. Big’s backstory, and floated the idea of potential spin-offs centered on popular side characters.

Byron Howard: “I really love Zootopia+, especially Mr. Big's backstory. I love the way it's filmed, its style, and its humor. So, I think any opportunity we can expand the series...Sometimes I think some of the characters could have their own shows, like Officer Cheetah, or the (former) Deputy Mayor Goat, who's one of my absolute favorite characters. So, yeah, maybe?”

Howard's comments indicate the possibilities for the Zootopia brand are currently endless, considering its most recent entry's domestic and global success.

What This Means for Zootopia’s Future

Disney Animation

This update couldn’t come at a better time for Disney Animation. Zootopia 2 has already proven itself to be a global powerhouse, recently crossing the $1 billion mark worldwide and pulling in over $500 million in China alone.

That financial success helps explain the creative confidence on display here. Instead of treating Zootopia as a one-off lightning strike, Disney now appears to view it as a long-term pillar, akin to Toy Story or Moana, rather than a standalone hit.

More importantly, Bush’s comments suggest that the studio has learned from the long gap between films. With clearer planning, a defined production pipeline, and an expanded transmedia strategy, Zootopia 3 and other projects set in its sprawling world feel inevitable. For fans of the franchise, this welcome news is the clearest indication yet that, after a nearly decade-long wait, Zootopia is finally moving forward at full speed.