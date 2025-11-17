Zootopia 2 Star Ginnifer Goodwin Finally Responds to WildeHopps Romance Shippers

Zootopia 2's Ginnifer Goodwin revealed her thoughts on the WildeHopps relationship in the Disney sequel. Zootopia's release in 2016 sparked fans' shipping of the film's two main characters, Judy Hopps (Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman). In the nine years since, fervor over the WildeHopps ship has only increased, and many are anticipating Zootopia 2's release to see how the partnership between the two anthropomorphic heroes develops.

Speaking to The Direct during the Zootopia 2 press junket, star Ginnifer Goodwin revealed she "wish[ed] she knew" how Disney had cultivated such intense love for the relationship between Judy and Nick, putting it down to "Disney magic." The actress added that she can "see that Judy and Nick have incredible chemistry," but that the WildeHopps relationship is not something she took into consideration for her performance, because "Jason and I don't record together:"

Ginnifer Goodwin: "I wish I could dissect how we have gotten here. But I feel like, honestly, it's just part of the Disney magic. I don't understand how Disney does anything that they do in making me laugh until I cry, and then also just making me cry, and teaching me a lot about the human condition, even through animals. So I don't know, because it's also like, I can see that Judy and Nick have incredible chemistry. But the truth is, Jason and I don't get to record together because we have to be separated, because I can't not laugh at him, which is not necessarily the way things would be with Judy and Nick. I think Judy would be rolling her eyes, but Ginny is always laughing with Jason, I should say, because we're buds..."

Throughout the first Zootopia film, Nick and Judy were at odds, with Judy chasing her dream of becoming the first rabbit police officer in Zootopia, and Nick working as a criminal con artist. The two eventually teamed up and, by the end of the film, had become police partners. However, much of the Zootopia fandom hoped for more than just a professional relationship between the two.

Coming into Zootopia 2, Goodwin said she personally "root[s] for Judy and Nick, in general:"

Goodwin: "I don't know, therefore, how Disney manufactures that [relationship] when we're recording these things separately, and I haven't heard his side of things... But, I root for Judy and Nick from the outside, just in general, as like a partnership."

The star's support of Nick and Judy's WildeHopps relationship only adds to the anticipation heading into Zootopia 2. The official novelization of Zootopia 2 has already hinted at romantic undertones between the lead duo, but whether these will stay unacknowledged or develop into something more official remains to be seen.

Zootopia 2 also introduces a new character, Gary De'Snake, voiced by Loki star Ke Huy Quan, whom The Direct also interviewed. The actor teased that Gary's journey involves "risking his life to clear his family's name," and that the second Zootopia film is "funnier," "bigger," and "more clever."

Zootopia 2 is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush and will be released by Disney on November 26, 2025. For more details on the new animated sequel film, read The Direct's full interview below:

Ke Huy Quan on Representing All Snakes, and the Pressure That Comes With It

"Getting to Play Him Was a Dream Come True."

The Direct: "It's no secret that the Zootopia fan base and its community take these films very seriously. Given how passionate they are, how much pressure did you feel coming into this, knowing that you would be representing not only a snake, but the entire species, and how did that affect how you tackled the role?"

Ke Huy Quan: First of all, I was a huge fan of the first one. And I just love the filmmakers so much, Jared Bush and Byron Howard. I know they are really good at what they do. They are geniuses in my mind. And just knowing that I'm in good hands. It's an incredible character, and just getting to play him was a dream come true for me. But I never, I don't think I ever thought like, oh my god, what happens if I mess up? I kind of feel like, as long as they're okay with my performance, I trust them that they know what they're doing. And of course, just being a part of this incredible family is amazing.

How Zootopia 2 Continues the Creative Drive of the Franchise

"They Exposed Us As An Audience to New Lands, New Characters, New Ways of Being..."

The Direct: "The first film is endlessly creative. Can you tease how this sequel will continue that creative spirit, and do so in new ways?"

Ginnifer Goodwin: "I mean, the world's gotten bigger, and I feel like they did it in a really not contrived way, because they're Disney. They exposed us as an audience to new lands, new characters, new ways of being, and because we're with characters, like, it's almost like the characters from the Zootopia of number one are leading us, like, they're narrators. They're like leading the audience into all of the newness, because it's new for them too."

Ke Huy Quan: "I thought the first one was perfect. I didn't know how they could top that, but somehow they did it. It's more fun, it's funnier, it's definitely more clever. And, yeah, it's bigger. It is the most ambitious animated film of all time for Disney. And also, I think it's really the chemistry between Ginny and Jason [Bateman], and we have a big, wide, incredible cast... But I think everybody brings something really unique to this table, to this movie. It's incredible. And I just feel very fortunate to be a part of all of this."

Why Is Now the Perfect Time for Zootopia 2?

"It's the Perfect Movie to Watch Together With Your Friends and Community..."

The Direct: "My last question for both of you, Zootopia 2: why is now the perfect time for this sequel and for audiences to experience what it has to say?"

Ginnifer Goodwin: I feel that, in general, all of the Disney movies are universal. They're timeless. They always seem very current, that they're actually years in the making. So it's just that they have this magical way of never being dated. But I would say, what makes me so thrilled about the movie coming out now is that we have a whole new generation of kids who can watch.

Ke Huy Quan: Christmas is my favorite time of the year, and when I think of this season, I think of spending time with your family, and 'Zootopia,' especially the second one, it's about family. It's about Gary coming [and] risking his life to clear his family's name so his family can get to come home. And it's just a perfect movie to watch together with your friends and community and all of that. It's a feel-good movie. It [has] wonderful messages, but at the end of day, it's super entertaining. It's really fun to watch.

The Direct's entire interview with Zootopia 2 stars Ke Huy Quan and Ginnifer Goodwin can be seen here: