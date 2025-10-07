Zootopia 2 Director Shuts Down Popular Villain Theory

Zootopia 2's director cleared the air on a popular fan theory tied back to the film's mysterious main villain. Behind high expectations that Zootopia 2 could be better than the original film, fans remain eager to learn anything they can about what Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and the rest of the crew will get into in 2025. One question many are asking ties back to who will be the film's main villain, particularly after 2016's Zootopia brought an unexpected twist behind Mayor Dawn Bellwether.

Zootopia 2 director Jared Bush shut down a popular fan theory hinting that the film's main villain is Nick Wilde's father. Replying to a fan on X who asked if Nick Wilde would talk about his father in the sequel, Bush confirmed that "Nick’s family is not explored in this film."

This dispels a popular fan theory teasing the identity of the villain fans saw in the original trailer for Zootopia 2. Many believed this figure would eventually be revealed as Nick Wilde's father, specifically due to the eyes under the hood looking similar to Nick's.

Disney

Zootopia 2 is the upcoming sequel to 2016's Zootopia, coming over nine years after fans first saw the animal city brought to life. Starring Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, and newcomer Ke Huy Quan, the story will feature Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde tracking a mysterious reptile and exploring areas of Zootopia that have never been seen before. Zootopia 2 will debut in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Who Will Be Zootopia 2's Main Villain?

Disney

Zootopia 2 is already confirmed to introduce over a dozen new animal species to this universe, expanding on the story and society established in the original 2016 film. While Nick Wilde's family history may not be part of where this film will go with its villains, Disney is introducing plenty of other possibilities.

One natural idea could be the city's new mayor, Patrick Warburton's Mayor Brian Winddancer, after Jenny Slate's Mayor Bellwether was eventually revealed to be the mastermind of the first movie's big scheme. Particularly looking at his seemingly cheerful and charming nature, Warburton's character could have darker motives lying under the surface.

Many are also anxious to see if the sequel's new influx of reptiles will be where to look for Zootopia 2's main villain, since reptiles are teased to have a "shady past in Zootopia." Since Ke Huy Quan's Gary is expected to play a big role next to Judy and Nick, the trio's main foe could have ties to this side of the story as well.

With less than two months remaining until Zootopia 2's release in theaters, Disney may offer some small tease for this movie's villain in the coming weeks. However, looking at past movies, the studio is just as likely to go in a different direction. Disney has already revealed exciting information about other new characters, but the villain question may remain a mystery until fans can dive into the full movie.