Zootopia 2: Disney Shares First Look At 2 More Famous Singers Joining Shakira (Photo)

Disney revealed a new look at two A-list singers joining the cast of Zootopia 2 alongside Shakira. Shakira is one of over a dozen stars returning to reprise their roles in Zootopia 2, bringing back her iconic pop star, Gazelle. As Disney looks to increase the scale for its highly anticipated sequel, new real-world pop artists will join the fray alongside the Colombian Grammy winner.

Walt Disney Animation Studios Chief Creative Officer Jared Bush confirmed that Grammy-winning singer Ed Sheeran and Grammy-winning music producer Blake Slatkin will have roles in Zootopia 2. Sharing a picture on X, Bush confirmed roles for both musicians and the return of Shakira's Gazelle, all of whom were on the songwriting team for Zootopia 2's big song titled "Zoo." Bush offered the following caption with the image:

"Very excited to confirm that the ENTIRE songwriting team behind 'Zootopia 2's' big track 'Zoo' - Shakira, Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin - are ALL characters in the film as well! You already know Gazelle, but please say hello to our two new sheep: Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin!"

The two characters will be named "Ed Shearin" and "Baalake Lambkin," embracing sheep-themed monikers for their new Disney roles. Their new characters are seen front and center in the image from the new movie, which shows one of them having its wool sheared off in what appears to be a salon:

Disney

While the two newcomers' specific roles in Zootopia 2 are unknown, they are likely to be musically inclined, considering the similarities between their character names and their real names. They may end up working with or for Shakira's Gazelle, who is known as the biggest pop star in Zootopia's universe.

Zootopia 2 will continue the story that started in 2016's Zootopia. Behind Ginnifer Goodwin's Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman's Nick Wilde, the Zootopia police officers will uncover a new mystery in their city tied to Ke Huy Quan's Gary De'Snake, exploring reptiles' murky history in this metropolis. Zootopia 2 will debut in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Real-World Singers Take Over Zootopia 2

Disney

Real-world singers making an impact on the movie/TV world as actors is nothing new, as was seen recently with Lady Gaga's appearance in 2025's Wednesday Season 2. For Zootopia 2, the big question is what roles Sheeran and Slatkin will play amidst a horde of A-list newcomers for Disney's 2025 sequel.

Shakira largely played a background role in the first Zootopia, sharing her musical talents for a few catchy pop numbers before giving an impassioned speech for peace during the film's most heated moments. The Latin music icon will surely deliver at least another major hit song or two upon her return, but it remains to be seen how much she will impact the sequel's plot.

With less than a few months left until Zootopia 2 finally hits the big screen, Disney is starting to provide more specific details of what to expect to see, including new information on its two leading characters.