Netflix Celebrates Lady Gaga's New Wednesday Season 2 Character With Music Video

Lady Gaga's character in Wednesday Season 2 got some time in the spotlight through new promotional material from Netflix. Wednesday Season 2 included a cast of supporting stars around Jenna Ortega, almost none bigger than Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning musician Lady Gaga. Now, with the season fully available to stream on Netflix, the "Bad Romance" singer is getting her time to shine.

Netflix released a 34-second promo for Wednesday Season 2 after the last four episodes premiered on Netflix on September 3. The footage included a few shots of Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood, who debuted in Episode 6 and became an instant hit with fans.

Netflix

The ad utilized Gaga's original song, "The Dead Dance," which took the spotlight in Episode 7 at Nevermore's Masquerade Ball and gala. Emma Myers' Enid Sinclair and Evie Templeton's Agnes DeMille performed a dance routine to this song, which has since gone viral online.

Netflix

Following Season 2, Part 2's premiere, Gaga earned praise and celebration for her work on Wednesday, becoming one of the most popular stars in the long-awaited new episodes.

Netflix

Only getting a few minutes of screentime, Lady Gaga portrayed former Nevermore professor Rosaline Rotwood, who taught at the school in the 1960s. She revealed that she taught Hester Frump, Wednesday Addams' grandmother, who she said did not have the potential as a Raven psychic.

Netflix

In Episode 7, Wednesday visits Rotwood's gravestone looking for Tyler Galpin. Eventually, she helped Wednesday temporarily regain her psychic powers, which came with an ominous warning.

Netflix

This meeting ended with Enid Sinclair interrupting Wednesday's spiritual connection, leading to the two switching bodies for most of the episode.

Netflix

Released in August and September 2025, Wednesday Season 2 continued the story for Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams in this new take on the Addams Family's adventure. This season started with a new year at Nevermore Academy, where Wednesday uncovered a scary new mystery tied back to her family and psychic powers that may drive her to madness. Both seasons of Wednesday are streaming on Netflix.

Watch the full Netflix video here:

Will Lady Gaga Return for Wednesday Season 3?

Netflix

Three years after Wednesday Season 2 brought an exciting band of kids to the small screen, Netflix upped the ante with the adult cast for these new episodes. Along with stars like Christopher Lloyd and Steve Buscemi, Lady Gaga brought a different kind of star power, giving the show a fun new song, dance sequence, and a mysterious new character.

Shockingly, the show was also renewed for a third season shortly before Season 2 debuted on Netflix. Many thought this would not be possible due to reported issues with the cast behind the scenes, but the show's popularity proved too much for Netflix to ignore as fans flocked back to watch the new episodes.

Gaga's inclusion in Season 2 seems to be a stretch, as she only appeared in one episode. Her story was also intricately tied to the main plot of the season as a whole, making it difficult to see how she may be needed or brought back when Netflix revises Nevermore and its adventures.

However, with how unpredictable everything in Season 2 was, nothing can be left off the table for when Netflix moves forward with the next episodes of this smash story.