Jenna Ortega Teases Lady Gaga’s Upcoming Wednesday Season 2 Role

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega hinted at Lady Gaga's upcoming Season 2 appearance in the hit Netflix series.

Gaga joins the modern-day reimagining of the classic Addams Family, following its smash-hit Season 1.

The series centers on a teenage Wednesday Addams as she grapples with the throes of being a teenager, all while putting her signature gothic horror twist on just about everything.

Jenna Ortega on Lady Gaga's Wednesday Casting

Netflix

Lady Gaga's Wednesday Season 2 role was teased in a recent interview with series star Jenna Ortega.

While promoting her upcoming film, Death of a Unicorn, the Wednesday Addams actress commented on Gaga's appearance in the upcoming batch of episodes, calling working with her a "pipe dream" (via Film Updates):

"It kind of felt like a pipe dream. We didn’t really think that something like that could ever happen, so we were just very grateful and appreciative. We love her."

"She’s so unbelievably cool," Ortega gushed about the "Bad Romance" and "Poker Face" singer, admitting, they "couldn’t believe that she actually showed up:

"She’s so unbelievably cool. How she still does it, I don’t know. Working with her, we couldn’t believe that she actually showed up, even on the day. I think it was a surreal feeling. But she is such a sweetheart, she’s so kind and just an absolutely lovely presence to be around. And obviously, she’s so immensely talented. Tim [Burton] and I really had a great time getting to know her."

It is ironic that Gaga will pop up in the series, as Wednesday Season 1 helped one of her decade-old songs hit a viral fever pitch back. Gaga's "Bloody Mary" was remixed for the first season and ended up being shared (along with the scene from the show) thousands of times on video-sharing platforms like Tiktok.

What To Know About Lady Gaga's Wednesday Appearance

Specific details about Lady Gaga's Wednesday Season 2 role have not yet been disclosed, other than the fact that the Grammy-winner will appear in the new season.

However, there have been a few nuggets that have made their way out over the last couple of months, as Gaga's Little Monsters get excited about her Netflix debut.

Addams Family

While her specific character and the extent of her role have not been divulged, it sounds like she will be a meaningful part of the second season, as Ortega and co. have continued to talk up her multiple scenes.

This makes it sound like she has something more meaningful than a simple cameo in the new batch of episodes.

Maybe the series could introduce even more members of the iconic Addams Family clan, with someone like Lady Gaga being a perfect fit to play someone like the sister of Morticia Addams (Wednesday's mother), Ophelia Frump.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Ortega disclosed that she "[can't say] anything about her character," but that she won't be "what people expect her to be:"

"I’m not saying anything about her character though! Let her be incredible and amazing. She’s great in the show and I don’t think she’s what people expect her to be."

Seeing as Season 2 is reportedly set to come out sometime in 2025, it likely will not be long before fans find out more about Gaga's appearance in the show.

Wednesday Season 2 is expected to arrive sometime in 2025.