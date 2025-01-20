Wednesday Season 2: Every New Actor Confirmed to Appear - Lady Gaga, Steve Buscemi & More

Wednesday is one of the most anticipated releases on Netflix in 2025 and one of the major reasons for that is all of the exciting new actors set to join the cast for Season 2.

Jenna Ortega stars in The Addams Family coming-of-age tale as Wednesday Addams, who attends Nevermore Academy after she is expelled from her regular high school and helps to solve the school's supernatural mysteries.

After its first season was released in 2022, Wednesday quickly climbed the Netflix charts to become one of the platform's most-watched TV shows ever.

All the New Actors Set to Appear in Wednesday Season 2

Steve Buscemi - Barry Dort

Steve Buscemi

A major new name joining the cast of Wednesday Season 2 is Steve Buscemi, the star of Boardwalk Empire, The Big Lebowski, Transformers One, and many more.

Buscemi is set to play Barry Dort, the new principal of Nevermore Academy who takes over from Principal Weems (Gwendoline Christie) who was murdered in Season 1.

Billie Piper - Capri

Billie Piper

Billie Piper will appear in Wednesday Season 2 as Capri.

Not much is known about her character, but Piper is no stranger to the supernatural having starred as a regular on Doctor Who and more recently appearing in the Netflix fantasy series Kaos.

Joanna Lumley - Grandmama

Joanna Lumley

British icon Joanna Lumley is set to make a guest appearance in Wednesday as a new member of the Addams Family.

Lumley will play Grandmama, who has been introduced in other The Addams Family-related media as the mother of Gomez, and the grandmother to Wednesday and Pugsley.

Thandiwe Newton - Dr. Fairburn

Thandiwe Newton

Westworld and Mufasa star Thandiwe Newton is another new cast member joining Wednesday in Season 2.

Not much is known about Newton's character beyond their name, Dr. Fairburn, although some reports indicate the character will be a psychiatrist with an interest in the macabre, which would suit Wednesday's sensibility.

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Easily one of the most exciting additions to Wednesday Season 2 is Lady Gaga. The renowned musician has been leaving heavily into her acting roles of late, having most recently starred in Joker: Folie a Deux. She also appeared in Season 5 of American Horror Story making a role on Wednesday right in her wheelhouse.

No details about Lady Gaga's character in Wednesday have been revealed, but in 2022, prior to the actress' casting, star Jenna Ortega shared to Entertainment Weekly that she'd love to see the singer and her character Wednesday appear on-screen together as "two monsters":

"If Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other."

Evie Templeton

Evie Templeton

Evie Templeton is an actress joining Wednesday as a new series regular in Season 2, although her character name and description are yet to be revealed. Given Templeton's age, it seems likely she'll be playing a student at Nevermore Academy.

Templeton is known for her role in 2022's Pinocchio and will have a role in 2025's Return to Silent Hill.

Owen Painter

Owen Painter

Another new series regular confirmed for Season 2 of Wednesday is Owen Painter. Painter has had roles in The Handmaid's Tale and Tiny Beautiful Things, but Wednesday is set to be his highest-profile role to date.

Netflix has not released any details about Painter's character, but the actor could potentially fit the bill of a new love interest for Ortega's character, given that both of Wednesday's prior romantic prospects have been eliminated from the show.

Noah Taylor

Noah Taylor

The final cast member set for series regular status in Wednesday Season 2 is Noah Taylor. The Australian actor is best known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Preacher, and Paddington 2.

There are no official details about Taylor's character from Netflix as of yet.

Christopher Lloyd

Christoper Lloyd

Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd is set to make a guest appearance in Wednesday Season 2.

Lloyd once played Uncle Fester in The Addams Family and Addams Family Values. Uncle Fester is played by Fred Armisen in Wednesday, so Lloyd will not be reprising his role, but having him appear in the series is a neat cameo regardless.

Frances O'Connor

Frances O'Connor

The Twelve and The Conjuring 2 actress Frances O'Connor will appear in a guest capacity in Wednesday Season 2. Similar to other guest roles, the exact nature of O'Connor's role is being kept under wraps.

Haley Joel Osment

Haley Joel Osment

Haley Joel Osment, who has held roles in Blink Twice and The Boys, is another high-profile name being added to the ensemble of Wednesday.

No character details have been released about Osment's character, but fans are hoping the series' comedic tone may allow for a reference to the actor's most prominent role in The Sixth Sense.

Heather Matarazzo

Heather Matarazzo

Heather Matarazzo, who many may recognize from her roles in The Princess Diaries and Scream (2022) is set to appear in Wednesday Season 2.

Matarazzo did share in an Instagram post in May 2024 that filming was going well and that she was "in love with everybody I am working with."

Joonas Suotamo

Joonas Suotamo

The final new cast member confirmed for Wednesday Season 2 is Joonas Suotamo. The 6 ft 11 in actor is best known for portraying Chewbacca in the latter Star Wars films, taking over from Peter Mayhew, and he also appeared as a different Wookie character in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Suotamo's character has not been officially announced, but there is speculation that he may take over the role of Lurch, the Addams' butler, from actor George Burcea who is not expected to return for Season 2.

Wednesday Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix (read more about when Wednesday Season 2 is expected to be released here).