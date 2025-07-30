Zootopia 2 Cast: Disney Confirms 18 New & Returning Characters

With the release of a new trailer, Disney confirmed 18 new and returning characters and actors in the Zootopia 2 cast. Following up on the beloved 2016 animated blockbuster, the upcoming Zootopia sequel will usher fans back into the franchise's colorful world full of anthropomorphic animals.

The new movie will again center on Jason Bateman's Nick Wilde and Ginnifer Goodwin's Judy Hopps, as they are sent on the case of a mysterious reptile who turns up in the mammal-dominated Zootopia. Zootopia 2 comes to theaters on November 26, serving as one of Disney's last tentpole releases of the year.

Every Returning Character Coming Back for Zootopia 2

Judy Hopps - Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin returns as Deputy Judy Hopps, a Zootopia police officer who happens to be the first ever rabbit on the police force. After saving the city in the first film, Judy is sent back on the case in Zootopia 2, alongside her new partner on the force, Nick Wilde, to look into a new snake who has moved into the mammal-dominated Zootopia.

Nick Wilde - Jason Bateman

Joining Judy Hopps once again in Zootopia 2 will be Jason Bateman's Nick Wilde. Nick is a sly red fox who once worked as a con artist in the streets of Zootopia. He now works alongside Judy on the Zootopia Police Department, investigating what is happening with a newly arrived snake in the city.

Gazelle - Shakira

Gazelle (brought to life by Shakria) will return in Zootopia 2. In the first film, she was introduced as Zootopia's answer to someone like Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande—a mega-popular pop singer in the movie's animated world.

Chief Bogo - Idris Elba

Thor actor Idris Elba voices Chief Bogo again in the new sequel. He is the head of the Zootopia Police Department and Judy and Nick's direct superior. He is key to this movie's plot, as the Cape Buffalo chief of police is the one behind sending Judy and Nick to the Partners in Crisis counseling program.

Bonnie Hopps - Bonnie Hunt

Bonnie Hunt (best known for titles like Cars, Jumaji, and Cheaper by the Dozen) will return in the new film as Bonnie Hopps, Judy's well-meaning but somewhat close-minded rabbit mother. Since the first movie, she has opened up and started to believe her daughter can be the police officer she always wanted to be.

Stu Hopps - Don Lake

Don Lake's Stu Hopps is Judy Hopps' father and is married to Bonnie Hunt's Bonnine Hopps. Like his wife, Stu wanted his daughter to be a humble carrot farmer during the events of the first movie, but now sees that she can do anything she sets her mind to (even if it is not the societal norm).

Clawhauser - Nate Torrence

Nate Torrance brings the outgoing Clawhauser to life. Clawhauser is a cheetah and another member of the Zootopia Police Department. The character was one of Judy's first friends in the department and currently works as a radio dispatcher with the ZPD.

Bellwether - Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate again voices assistant mayor Bellwether in Zootopia 2. After the end of the first film, the character is in jail after being one of the primary villains behind that movie's predator vs. prey plot.

Duke Weaselton - Alan Tudyk

Duke Weaselton (played by Alan Tudyk) is a small-time weasel crook working within the Zootopia city limits. He is best known for selling bootleg DVDs and his quick tongue.

Mr. Big - Maurice LaMarche

Maurice LaMarche plays Mr. Big, one of Zootopia's most well-known crime bosses. This Arctic shrew Godfather-esque figure appears in the sequel yet again, granting favors to various police officers within the ZPD.

Fru Fru - Leah Latham

Leah Latham brings to life Fru Fru, Mr. Big's Arctic shrew daughter. Even though she is a member of one of Zootopia's most infamous crime families, Fru Fru becomes good friends with Judy Hopps after Judy saves her in the first movie.

Frantic Pig - Josh Dallas

Frantic Pig (played by Josh Dallas) is an incidental character in the Zootopia world. He is a pig character who owns a local flower shop and is constantly on the verge of panic.

Yax - Tommy Chong

Tommy Chong voices Yax yet again in the Zootopia sequel, bringing his spiritual guidance to the movie's animated world. Yax is a yajk guru and the owner of The Mystic Spring Oasis.

Officer McHorn - Mark Rhino Smith

Officer McHorn (played by Mark Rhino Smith) is one of the Zootopia Police Department's top deputies. He is a black rhinoceros who also appeared in the first film, being one of Judy's biggest skeptics.

Flash - Raymond Persi

Flash (voiced by Raymond Persi) is back for Zootopia 2. Described as the fastest three-toed sloth working at the Zootopia DMV, Flash was a part of one of the first movie's best gags as his glacial pace was put on full display in the approval of some documents for Judy and Nick.

Every New Character Confirmed for Zootopia 2

Gary De’Snake - Ke Huy Quan

Academy Award-winner Ke Huy Quan is one of the most significant new additions to the Zootopia 2 cast. The Loki Season 2 star plays the new character (and the narrative drive of the sequel), Gary De'Snake. Gary arrives in Zootopia, causing quite the hubbub as he is the first reptile to appear in the mammal-forward metropolis.

Nibbles - Fortune Feimster

Fortune Feimster (Soul) brings the new character Nibbles in Zootopia 2 to life. She is a beaver living in Marsh Market who crosses paths with Judy and Nick on their latest adventure.

Dr. Fuzzby - Quinta Brunson

Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson voiced the new addition, Dr. Fuzzby, in the Zootopia sequel. Dr. Fuzzby is a quokka working with the ZPD as their resident partner therapist.