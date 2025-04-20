New Zootopia 2 Trailer Confirms the Movie's 4 Main Characters - Including 2 New Ones

Several Zootopia 2 characters, both returning and new, were recently highlighted in new footage at Disney's CinemaCon panel.

Set several years after the events of the first film, Zootopia 2 reunites Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) as official partners in the ZPD, now tasked with solving high-stakes crimes across new districts of the city.

The sequel explores deeper social dynamics and introduces new species and environments, including the bustling, humid neighborhood of Marsh Market.

A new Zootopia 2 trailer was recently shown at Disney's CinemaCon 2025 panel and featured four of the sequel's main characters, giving fans an early look at the duo's latest adventure.

Confirmed Main Characters Returning in Zootopia 2

Judy Hopps - Ginnifer Goodwin

In Zootopia 2, Judy Hopps returns as a determined and idealistic detective who's now working officially alongside Nick Wilde. Despite her enthusiasm, the CinemaCon footage suggests she may be in denial about the strain their partnership is under.

In the therapy session scene, Judy insists everything is fine, declaring they've only been partners for a week and that the counseling is a misunderstanding, while nervously thumping her foot, seemingly revealing deeper anxieties.

Getting Goodwin back as Hopps is a big win for the sequel that's set to be a massive box office winner this Thanksgiving.

Nick Wilde - Jason Bateman

Nick Wilde continues his role as Judy's cynical but sharp partner, though his typically laid-back demeanor is challenged in Zootopia 2.

In the partners therapy scene of the CinemaCon footage, Dr. Fuzzby (Dr. Fuzzby) points out that Nick is emotionally shut down, hinting at tension between him and Judy.

In a separate scene set in Marsh Market, Nick joins Judy in searching for a mysterious snake (Ke Huy Quan), showing his continued involvement in active fieldwork, even if their dynamic needs a bit of work behind the scenes.

Gary De’Snake - Ke Huy Quan

Gary is a new character introduced in Zootopia 2. Though not much is revealed about him yet, the footage paints him as a mysterious figure the detectives are trying to track down.

In the Marsh Market scene, Judy and Nick ask locals for his whereabouts, indicating that Gary may be a key player in their latest case. With Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan voicing the character, Gary De'Snake could bring charm, comedy, and intrigue to the sequel.

Dr. Fuzzby - Quinta Brunson

Dr. Fuzzby is a quokka therapist introduced in the film as the counselor leading the partners therapy session for mismatched police pairs. For those not familiar, a quokka is a small, friendly animal from Australia that looks like a mix between a bunny and a tiny kangaroo, and it's known for always looking like it's smiling.

A perfect fit for new cast member, Quinta Brunson, who voices the character. In the footage, she delivers her lines with calm authority and insight, helping to expose the cracks in Judy and Nick's professional relationship.

By breaking down Judy's dismissiveness and Nick's emotional withdrawal, Dr. Fuzzby adds a comedic but meaningful layer to the duo's evolving partnership.

Zootopia 2 debuts in theaters on November 26, 2025.