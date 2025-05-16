Zootopia 2's First Trailer Is Coming Very Soon

The official trailer for Zootopia 2 is coming very soon, potentially releasing within the next couple of weeks. Disney has already begun publicly marketing Zootopia 2 by revealing an official poster that features the first film's major characters while also showcasing a new character named Gary (played by Ke Huy Quan).

The first trailer for Zootopia 2 received an official rating, indicating that it is very close to being released. Consumer Protection BC (a regulator in British Columbia responsible for consumer protection laws) classified the trailer on May 15, 2025, meaning that it has been given a rating and that it has been approved to be publicly released.

According to Consumer Protection BC's Zootopia 2 listing, the trailer will be 1 min 25 sec in length. A Zootopia 2 trailer was already privately revealed at Disney's CinemaCon 2025 panel, but was only shown to those in attendance.

Many are expecting Zootopia 2's trailer to be released next week alongside Lilo & Stitch. Since the trailer has been rated and approved, that seems likely, considering Lilo & Stitch will be a major release for Disney and is tracking to put up a strong performance at the box office.

Lilo & Stitch officially premieres in theaters on Friday, May 23, but will show Thursday night preview screenings one day earlier on May 22. It is possible that the Zootopia 2 trailer could be released up to a couple of days earlier (potentially May 20 or May 21), and then be shown at all screenings of Lilo & Stitch.

Zootopia 2 is scheduled to be released on November 26, 2025. The film will feature Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin reprising their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps. They will be joined by Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson as Dr. Fuzzby.

What Will Be Included in Zootopia 2's Trailer?

Disney

It is unclear just how different the official Zootopia 2 trailer will be from the footage shown at CinemaCon. According to footage descriptions, what was shown at CinemaCon was not necessarily a trailer, but rather a couple of clips from the film.

Footage from those two clips will likely make its way into the official trailer, but one main component that will likely see some focus is Ke Huy Quan's character, named Gary.

Judy and Nick have been confirmed to be hunting down Gary as he tries to evade the law. He will be an extremely important character, and has already been seen on the film's poster, so there would be no reason for Disney not to include him in the trailer.

Fans will also likely be introduced to Quinta Brunson's Dr. Fuzzby. Brunson has a rather recognizable voice and could be a major character since there is some tension between Nick and Judy, which will result in the partners going to therapy together.