Zootopia 2: Are Nick and Judy Dating? Disney Producer Warned That One Side of the Fanbase Will Be 'Disappointed' With Their Relationship Status In the Sequel

Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps' dating status in Zootopia 2 is sure to be a letdown for some Disney fans ahead of the movie's debut. Coming as one of a handful of animated sequels under Disney's watch in the next few years, Zootopia 2 comes nearly a decade after its predecessor to pick up on Nick and Judy's story in the titular metropolis. Centered on Nick and Judy's partnership as police officers, the stage may be set for their relationship to evolve.

Zootopia 2 director Byron Howard addressed the relationship between Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps in the upcoming Disney sequel. Speaking with MTV after the first movie's release in 2016 (via Inquisitr), Howard admitted that he never thought the two would become a romantic couple, explaining how fans are split down the middle on what should happen. He even asked, "Can't they just stay best friends?" when the topic came up:

"At the very end of the movie, it does feel like there could be a little bit more, but never did I think that it would turn into the shipping that it’s become. It's so weird because half the fans are like, 'We love WildeHopps, and they need to get together and get married,' and then there’s this other side that's like, 'No! They should not get together. Do male and female characters always have to get together at the end of every movie? Can't they just stay best friends?'"

He spoke further about that idea being "a debate that we’ll have to weigh in on" if and when a second movie was greenlit, calling it "the main issue" to be addressed. In the end, he also knew one side would wind up disappointed with the result:

"If we ever move forward with these characters and these stories, then that’s a debate that we'll have to weigh in on. It will probably be the main issue we’ll need to address. One side is going to be disappointed, and I don’t know which side that is yet."

In August 2024, Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO Jared Bush discussed the relationship between Nick and Judy with Fandango. Hestitating to dive too far into it, he spoke on the two "[finding] themselves in different places" before teasing how "music is a big part of those places:"

"Umm…. Here's what I’ll say- I'll say, I'll say in this movie, Nick and Judy, they go on a … they…they find themselves in different places…Some of those places actually are… uh… [looks up at the ceiling to choose his words very carefully] music is a big part of those places. And so I have… high hopes of what that could be for this film."

Furthermore, in a recent chat with Disney's official website, head of story Carrie Liao told fans how Nick and Judy's "partnership is going to be tested" in this new movie, making them question what it means to be partners:

"Judy and Nick developed such a good rapport in the first movie, but now their partnership is going to be tested in an exciting and surprising way. Every relationship evolves. What does it really mean to be partners? There's a big mystery at the center of 'Zootopia 2,' but at its core, this story is about Judy and Nick's relationship."

Jared Bush added that the two are "so flawed" and "not squeaky-clean," giving fans something they "can relate to" when diving into the story:

"They’re so flawed. These are not squeaky-clean characters, and that’s something people can relate to when they watch the film. This imperfect pair is doing the best they can, and even though they can sometimes get into it, they really like each other."

Zootopia 2 will follow up on the efforts of 2016's Zootopia, bringing back Ginnifer Goodwin's ZPD Officer Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman's Officer Nick Wilde. They are set to take on an undisclosed undercover operation, with Ke Huy Quan's Gary De'Snake joining the mix as they uncover new secrets and mysteries hidden across the city's many landscapes. Zootopia 2 will debut in theaters on November 26, 2025.

Will Nick and Judy Get Together in Zootopia 2?

Disney

Looking at these quotes from Zootopia 2's production team, the odds of Judy and Nick becoming a couple in this movie seem slim to none. This is compounded by the fact that they did not appear to give off any romantic vibes at the end of their first movie after taking down Mayor Dawn Bellweather.

For now, Nick and Judy will continue their work as partners at the Zootopia Police Department, going after Ke Huy Quan's new character, Gary De'Snake, as the reptile makes his way into the story. The upcoming mystery in this movie is teased to turn Zootopia upside down, particularly since snakes are regarded as a black sheep-esque species in this story.

Over a dozen new animal species in total will be brought to life in Zootopia 2, adding to the social dynamics established in the first movie. While early story details tease an adventure similar in nature to the original movie, these new characters are sure to add a new flavor to what was established in 2016.

With only a couple of months until the movie is released in theaters, details about what will go down in the story are sure to start making their way out into the news stream, as Disney hopes to bring another massively successful animated adventure.