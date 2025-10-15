Disney Just Spoiled Zootopia 2's Secret Villain

Disney may have just spoiled who Zootopia 2's secret villain is weeks before the movie hits theaters. The upcoming animated sequel is set to transport fans back into the world of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, as they embark on a new mission to hunt down a rogue reptile that has somehow infiltrated the city of mammals. However, just like the first film, there will be an overarching threat pulling the strings behind the whole thing.

A new children's book centered on the events of Zootopia 2 seemingly teased the movie's unannounced secret villain. As spotted by fans on Reddit, the new book features franchise heroes Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde facing a new threat known as Pawbert.

Disney

To this point, Pawbert, voiced by Andy Samberg in the upcoming film, has been described as a largely easy-going Lynx living in Zootopia, but it seems that somewhere within the movie, that will all change.

Disney

Part of the Pawbert conflict seen in the book follows Nick going head-to-head with the new villain on the weather wall of Tundratown:

"Meanwhile, with Nibbles's help, Nick managed to escape the police. When he tried to find Judy at the Tundratown weather wall, Pawbert cornered him."

Disney

Also described in the book is what seems to be a subplot involving Judy getting poisoned in some form and Gary coming to her aid before they head for Pawbert and Nick:

"Back in control room, Gary curled himself around Judy so he could warm up. Luckily for Judy, Gary never left home without... antivenom! Gary saved Judy. They Rushed after Paawbert."

Disney

This culminates in Nick being "out of ideas" and launching himself from the weather wall, along with Pawbert, before being saved by his partner, Judy, and their new snake friend, Gary.

Pawbert makes it out of this scuffle alive, though. The character scurries off after his confrontation with Nick, heading to what is known as Reptile Ravine:

"Nick was out of ideas. The only way to stop Pawbert was to break the ice and go down together. He stomped his foot. Crack! Judy and Gary rescued Nick just in time. But Pawbert escaped and headed toward Reptile Ravine."

Disney

Thus far in marketing, no major villain was revealed for Zootopia 2, except for a mysterious hooded figure with yellow, beady eyes. So, this may be the first hint that Pawbert may not be all that he claims to be.

Zootopia 2 is scheduled for release in theaters on November 26, 2025. The film will once again star Ginnifer Goodwin as Judy Hopps and Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde, two new additions to the Zootopia police force, as they are sent on a new mission to look into a snake that popped up in the mammal-dominated city they call home. Goodwin and Bateman will be joined on the cast by Ke Huy Quan, Idris Elba, Andy Samberg, and many more.

Why Is Disney Hiding the Zootopia 2 Villain?

Heading into Zootopia 2, there is still relatively little known about the animated sequel.

Thus far, trailers have primarily focused on Judy and Nick's hunt for the new reptile refugee that turned up in the mammal-dominated Zootopia. However, why Gary the snake has appeared and who wants him gone remains unclear.

There has been a tease that the Lynxley family (of whom Pawbert is the youngest child) is leading the hunt for Gary, but Disney has not discussed their motives in too much detail thus far.

The Lynxleys are described as one of Zootopia's oldest and most influential families, being among the city's most prominent political players.

One can assume that their desire to hold onto power and maintain the status quo has something to do with their leading the hunt for Gary, as allowing reptiles into the mammalia-based metropolis could shake up their position in the Zootopia hierarchy.

This information will likely be withheld from audiences until the movie is released, as it is one of the big reveals hidden within the animated adventure.