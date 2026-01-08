Beast Games Season 2 May Have Revealed Who Took the Bribe Thanks to 1 Closeup Shot, According to Fans

Beast Games Season 2, Episode 3 ended with the "Captain Bribe" twist, where one player succumbed to the temptation of taking $1 million for himself. Amazon Prime Video's reality series, created by Mr. Beast, is filled with various twists and turns that push the players to the limit.

Episode 3 revealed the Top 25 players after a brutal obstacle course game that eliminated 75 players (which includes most of the returning players from Season 1). However, there is another twist due to the comeback of the Captain Bribe game.

Who Takes The Bribe In Beast Games Season 2 Episode 4?

The Captain Bribe game focuses on each of the five teams choosing one captain to represent them. However, they must fully trust the captain they pick because it might cost their spot in the game. Any captain standing on the platform can press a button at any time to claim the full bribe amount for themselves while also eliminating the rest of the team.

What makes this twist even more heartbreaking is the fact that the captain not only keeps all the money, but he or she stays in the game. Episode 3 ended with the bribe money at $1,000,000, before the cliffhanger showed a mysterious captain pressing the button to take all the money and eliminate the rest of the team.

$1 million is definitely life-changing money, with Mr. Beast trying his best to tempt the captains by telling them that it is "an insane amount of money."

Many have speculated that the person who took the $1 million bribe is JT (Player 126). This is evidenced by the hand that presses the button to accept the bribe in the preview shown in Episode 1, which seems to match his.

JT of the Pink Team stepped up to the plate after his team mentioned that they trust him because he is a first responder. The team is confident that he will not betray them, but this decision might come back to bite them if it is true that JT pressed that button.

In Season 1, there were four captains, and all of them rejected $1 million to save their team and move forward to the next round. Given that Beast Games confirmed that at least one of the captains pressed the button to earn the life-changing money, this marks a historic betrayal for the Prime Video series (read more about the Guinness World Record that Beast Games already broke here).

Did JT Really Press that Button? I Think I Know Why

The preview at the end of Episode 1 shows the Pink Team being surprised, strongly indicating that it was indeed JD who pressed it. More so, the arm in the trailer reveals that it is shaved, so it can't be Hannah (Team Yellow) or Jeff (Team Blue). Nick (Team White) is also not a candidate because he has a full-sleeved tattoo.

Mr. Beast tormented the captains and the rest of the team by reading their statement on what winning $1 million feels like. What makes it even more enticing is the fact that the money is right in front of them.

JT's statement revealed that he just bought a house with his girlfriend, Tori. If he becomes a millionaire, JT pointed out that he would "love to create a better life for [his] family."

Clearly, JT has genuine intentions for the money, but it would come at a cost of betraying the team that trusted him to become captain. This would likely be a lifelong betrayal that would dampen his relationship with the rest of his team.

Still, anyone at JT's shoes would press the button. Aside from being an instant millionaire, JT's life will forever change, and he will be able to provide the best life possible for his growing family.