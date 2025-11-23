Beast Games Season 2 Already Broke a Guinness World Record (And It’s Actually Impressive)

MrBeast's second season of Beast Games is breaking records before it's even aired. The reality competition series on Prime Video, created by YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson, features contestants competing in physical, social, and mental challenges to win a substantial cash prize. Beast Games has become well-known for its penchant to go as big as possible, recruiting the biggest pool of contestants and offering the largest cash prize in reality TV show history - and that's not changing heading into Season 2.

Ahead of Beast Games' Season 2 debut in January, MrBeast hinted at some of the ways the show is going even bigger in the sophomore season, revealing they built a "massive city" for the show:

"We literally built a massive city for Beast Games season 2, show drops January 7th on Prime Video!! 100 of the strongest and 100 of the smartest people people on earth compete for over $10,000,000 in prizes in the most insane games ever created."

Prime Video

The post was accompanied by pictures of a large arena, dubbed Beast City. The city is divided into different sections for activities, with the theme of the new season being "Strong vs. Smart" (which is already sparking a casting debate among fans). Amazon teased in its official press release that "Every challenge pushes the limits of human strength, intelligence and strategy."

To reiterate just how large this custom-built Beast City is, the official Guinness World Records account retweeted MrBeast's post on X, confirming officially, "this was the largest single set build on a competitive reality TV show."

Prime Video

This is just one of many Guinness World Records that Beast Games has broken since it began airing in 2024. Earlier in the year, it was officially confirmed that filming Beast Games' first season broke 44 Guinness World Records. The achievements ranged from the most money won in a single episode of a competitive reality TV show to the largest pong cup (at 10ft). The series also broke records on Prime Video, becoming the streamer's most-watched unscripted show ever.

How exactly Beast Games plans to top Season 1 remains to be seen, but the reveal of Beast City and the fact that it's already breaking Guinness World Records is a promising start. There are sure to be other records that the new season has broken that haven't been revealed yet.

Season 2 of Beast Games will arrive on Prime Video on January 7, 2026. The series was co-created by MrBeast along with Sean Klitzner, Tyler Conklin, and Mack Hopkins.

What Else Do We Know About Beast Games Season 2?

The reveal of Beast Games Season 2's Beast City hints at the scale of the second season, reiterating that MrBeast is continuing to pull out all the stops for his reality show.

It has been confirmed that the new season features 200 contestants (down from the previous season's 1,000), who will be divided according to the "Smart vs. Strong" theme. The contestants will be competing for a $5 million top prize.

Along with the confirmation of the strength versus intelligence theme, it's expected that the activities this season will be a mix of physical and mental exercises, putting teams to the test in trying to determine whether brains or brawn is top. The reveal of the new Beast City also confirms that the second season will return to the city-like challenges featured in Season 1.

Challenges in Season 1 ran the gamut, ranging from trivia and children's games to trap-door exercises and social strategy tests. Heading into Season 2, there's no telling what kind of tasks MrBeast has for his 200 new contestants.